Aloha by John Burns Intercollegiate







Catharyn Hayne/KLC Photos Sampson Zheng returns to the island of Kauai as the reigning individual medalist at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate.

No. 21 Cal ready for three-day tournament on the island of Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii Nine Golden Bears will represent the California men's golf team this week at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Hawaii at Ocean Course Hokuala on the island of Kauai. The three-day event takes place Thursday through Saturday with 18 holes played each day starting at 8:30 AM HST/10:30 AM PST. Cal is participating in his second tournament of the new calendar year Ranked 21st nationally (Clippd) after a ninth-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational at Westlake Village on Jan. 29-31. The Golden Bears have had a lot of success at the Burns Intercollegiate with five team titles all coming in as many years from 2011-2015 and six individual medalists, most recently including Samson Zheng in 2023 and Aaron You in 2022. TOURNAMENT INFO Dates: February 15-17, 2024

Format: 54 holes (18-18-18, Thursday-Friday-Saturday); 5-count-4

Location: Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean Course Training

Course information: Par 72 | 7,156 meters

Host: Hawaii

Live score: SLIM Golf THE FIELD (20) Hawaii (host), Arizona, BYU, California, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Georgia Southern, Little Rock, Long Beach State, New Mexico, Saint Mary's, San Diego State, San Francisco, Texas A&M, UC Santa Barbara, UNLV, USC , Utah, UTEP, Washington State OF THE TEE 1. Samson Zheng 2. Aaron You 3. Tony Chen 4. Ethan Fang 5. Nathan Wang Individuals: Charlie Berridge , Erik Lee , Costa Panay , Jeewon Park CHIP SHOTS Cal's five team titles at the Burns Intercollegiate are the second-most in tournament history. The six individual medalists are tied with New Mexico for the most.

Samson Zheng , who will play as Cal's No. 1 this week, is the reigning co-medalist at the Burns Intercollegiate. He shared the medalist honors with Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, who has since turned pro after shooting an 18-under-par 198 (65-68-65). Zheng's score of 18 under from par set a Cal program record and ranked third in Pac-12 Conference history.

Aaron You claimed his first collegiate title at the Burns Intercollegiate in 2022, with a 13-under 203 (66-67-70).

Eight of the 20 teams in the Burns Intercollegiate field are ranked in the top 50 national (Clippd).

Nathan Wang , the Bears' No. 5 seed this week, is their highest-ranked golfer at 77th individually, according to Clippd. He achieved a scoring average of 69.22 in nine rounds last fall.

Three bears Erik Lee Zheng and Tony Chen earned Pac-12 Golfer of the Week honors in the fall. These three will compete against each other this week.

Ethan Fang earned the first top-10 finish of his collegiate career with a tie for ninth at the Southwestern Invitational last month. He shot a 5-under 208.

earned the first top-10 finish of his collegiate career with a tie for ninth at the Southwestern Invitational last month. He shot a 5-under 208. Cal had an impressive five-tournament fall season that ended with back-to-back team victories in October at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational and the Cal Poly Invitational. The Bears, who also won the Big Match against Stanford, finished no worse than a tie for third in their five fall events. STAY POSTED For more Cal men's golf coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMensGolf), Instagram(@CalMensGolf) and Facebook(/CalMensGolf).

