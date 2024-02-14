How Broward is getting ready to host Cricket World Cup matches

There are only a few months left until the stop clock. In June, Broward County will become the official host of its first international sporting event when it hosts the Cricket World Cup.

Now it has until then to start and complete the $8.4 million renovation at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium, just off State Road 7 in Lauderhill.

Some details are already being worked on: permitting with the city of Lauderhill is well underway, sidewalks have been moved due to water retention issues, and burrowing owls have been relocated with the blessing of government officials.

“There were a lot of complications,” said Dan West, director of the county's Parks and Recreation Division, citing unexpected problems with sidewalks and the protected owls.

Work has also begun on the design of the cricket pitches, including drainage and soil, which was a requirement to host the World Cup.

“For the ball to bounce, it has to perform at the level of an international match,” West said. “That's critical for us,” he said, adding that professional “pitch curators” have been hired to oversee the work.

But in the coming week, shovels will hit the ground to deliver the most notable improvements: increasing the number of permanent spectator seats from 5,000 to 8,150; another 3,000 to 4,000 temporary seats will be added; renovation of toilets; batting cages for the practice range; two mobile scoreboards; driveways; and covered VIP stands.

Officially known as ICC Mens T20 World Cup, there are four matches on Broward's playlist: Sri Lanka will take on Nepal at the Broward Stadium on June 11; the US takes on Ireland on June 14; India will take on Canada on June 15 and Pakistan will take on Ireland on June 16.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on February 22 Tickets.T20WorldCup.com.

Broward plans to establish “Fan Zones,” an area or areas within the park or surrounding towns that will host celebratory events before, during and after games. Multiple groups are involved in finalizing these details, including the Broward Sheriff's Office and Lauderhill Police.

The history

The stadium was paid for through a voter-approved $400 million park bond passed in 2000, and is part of the $72 million regional park. The park, covering more than 100 hectares, was opened in 2007.

The International Cricket Council selected Browards Stadium in Lauderhill, the first stadium in the United States to be approved by the organization, as well as Eisenhower Park in New York and Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This year marks the first time that the Cricket World Cup will be played somewhere in the US

The county's goal: “billions” of eyes on those televised games, which will include video clips of not only the stadium but also the surrounding community. And leaders hope this translates to future tourism and a return on their investment.

“Nothing happens overnight,” West said, and a recovery in the money invested will happen “over time.” That's because the stadium and fields can be used during the year for other events, such as music and carnival festivities, and sports such as football, rugby and lacrosse.

Originally the cost for the seating alone was $3.9 million, but it also required too many renovations, a new referee suite, painting and park improvements, causing the price to rise, West said.

“Our goal is to give this more revenue potential in the future,” West said.

“I am confident it will bring great dividends in the future,” said Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, labeling his city the “cricket capital of the United States.”

But Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, Broward County's tourism promotion department, said it's already paying off.

“This is exactly why we built this stadium to bring the Cricket World Cup to the United States,” she said. Broward is the “only location with a stadium that is not a pop-up.”

And she can point specifically to why “we think it will deliver benefits above and beyond what the province has invested,” she said.

There are already 15,000 room nights booked in May and June, when the international teams come to the city to practice in the park, which is a “time when we really need it” as the usual tourism starts to slow down due to the heat, Ritter said.

Those team members “stay at luxury beachfront hotels” such as Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach and The Ritz-Carlton.

Taking food and shopping into account will bring even more money into Broward, she said.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on X, formerly Twitter, @LisaHuriash