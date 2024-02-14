The CFP Board of Directors is expected to vote on the 5+7 playoff format

The College Football Playoff board of managers is expected to vote Feb. 20 on a model that would include the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams in this fall's 12-team playoffs — a format change that could finally get the unanimous support it needs if the Pac-12 agrees.

The Pac-12, which has shrunk to Washington and Oregon after a drastic realignment of its conferences, has been the only holdout in the process and has asked for time to resolve the legal issues and future CFP revenue with the board to discuss. Washington State President Kirk Schulz, who represents the conference on the board, candidly told ESPN on Tuesday about the Pac-12's role in the future format: “The expectation is that there will be a vote.”

“I think there's a sense of, 'We're listening to you as you asked, the legal matters have largely been settled in the Pac-12 Conference. It's time to move on,'” said Schulz, who spoke positively about the 5+7 model, but warned against making assumptions.

Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP board of directors, told ESPN he expects “we will solve this problem one way or another.”

“I think it's a foregone conclusion from people in your field, and where I sit and across the college football landscape, that there's an expectation that we're going to have the 5+7,” he said. “We will play the play-offs in a few months. Everyone must know what the format is. I hope that we as a board can certainly reach a solution on this issue.”

The 5+7 model, which commissioners proposed in response to the major realignment that left college athletics with four “power conferences,” was submitted to presidents and chancellors for approval in November. It was discussed again at their annual meeting prior to the national championship game in Houston. At the time, Schulz asked the board to postpone any vote on future football formats until the Pac-12 was sure of “what it wanted to charge moving forward.”

Next Tuesday's virtual meeting will give Schulz the opportunity to formally present the league's requested revenue sharing in the next CFP contract. For the next two years, the remainder of the CFP's current 12-year contract, Washington State and Oregon State will each continue to receive the full Power 5 revenue share, which amounts to $5-6 million per school. They are asking to continue receiving that amount in the next CFP contract, not knowing what their affiliation with the conference will be.

“We know we will get feedback,” Schulz said, “and I also expect that there will be a vote at that meeting as a separate item on the playoff format and that we and Oregon State will have come to an agreement at that time on what our position will be, and we will be ready to vote at that time.”

While Schulz declined to say how the league might vote, he said he fully understands that the 5+7 model will benefit Washington State and Oregon State more than the original 6+6 model because neither school could qualify for an automatic bid as conference champion. in each of the next two seasons. The Pac-12 and Mountain West have agreed to a temporary scheduling partnership that will see Oregon State and Washington State play at least six MWC opponents in 2024.

“For our two schools in the Pac-12 as it is currently configured, there is no question that five-seven, with seven big schools, is better than six big schools,” Schulz said. “That's part of the discussion we're having within the footprint of the conference – or the two schools – and that's exactly that point. There is no doubt that our football coaches want to compete for one of those seven spots, and seven are going there. are better than six.”

Schulz said he views revenue sharing as a separate conversation, separate from the 5+7 model, and isn't trying to use one to influence the other.

“We have to be good colleagues in the college football world,” he said. 'We have asked for the opportunity to hold a hearing [revenue distribution], which was granted. We have to be very careful about saying, “If you don't give us exactly what we asked for, we're going to hold back some other things.” The decision has to be made by us and Oregon State and we are still going through the decision-making process leading up to that meeting next week. It cannot be assumed that we have to get X to get Y, no matter what.”

According to the Pac-12 proposal, which Schulz shared with ESPN, Oregon State and Washington State are asking for “a distribution share and voting rights equal to the lowest prorated share per school of the conference's ACC, Big 10, Big 12 or SEC distribution , regardless of how these four conferences actually distribute CFP distributions to their members.

The request would be deemed “null and void if the Pac-12 disbands, WSU and OSU join any of the aforementioned conferences, or the right is waived.”

“We were playing musical chairs and the music stopped and there were two schools standing,” Schulz said. “We have spent decades investing in and considering autonomy among five schools and conferences. We simply don't think that because of musical chairs the two remaining schools in the Pac-12 should be penalized.”

Keenum said neither conference knows yet what the revenue split will be in the next contract.

“None of us do that,” he said. “There's going to be a lot of work to be done on behalf of our commissioners and others to make some recommendations to the board. They're not there. We're not there. I hear what he's saying, but I'm not doing it.” know that you are committed to a school.”

Presidents and chancellors representing each of the ten FBS conferences and Notre Dame have ultimate authority over the playoffs. Keenum told reporters last month that he was confident the 5+7 model would ultimately be approved, but Schulz said none of his colleagues put any undue pressure on him.

“Nobody called me angry or anything like that,” Schulz said. “I think I appreciate people saying, 'Okay, we understand you've been through hell with everything these last six months. Take the time to be prepared, but this can't last months.' And so I appreciate that.”

One option the Pac-12 is considering for its future is a reverse merger with the MWC, which would add all teams from that league to the Pac-12 without any exit fees. Schulz said if that were to happen, he's not sure how the CFP would view the league, which would essentially be a Group of 5 conference with a Power 5 label.

“That would be an interesting debate about where such an entity would exist in the hierarchy,” he said. “Obviously we would argue that it should still be considered an autonomy five conference. I see other people saying it shouldn't be considered as such. That is a debate for another day that will certainly be lively and if that will be a terrible event.” a lot of controversial discussions.”

Schulz said the divide between the Big Ten, SEC and everyone else is “only growing,” but that also makes these two conferences best positioned to “really influence decision-making.”

The Big Ten and SEC recently teamed up to form an advisory group, and their commissioners, Tony Petitti and Greg Sankey, have become closely aligned on key issues affecting the future of collegiate athletics.

“We really need good, strong collaborative leadership,” Schulz said. “I'm probably more of a glass half full than half empty thing here. There's always some fear if I'm not in that room, I'm going to be left out – by anyone, not just me or the Pac-12 – But is anyone else going to make decisions that will have a major impact on me? But I think at this point we need those two conferences to roll up their sleeves and I assume they will want to work with everyone else. I'm going now given the benefit of the doubt. Let's see what those two conferences together yield.”