Paul Smiths Hockey Routes Cannoneers 7-2 | News, sports, jobs





SARANAC LAKE – The Paul Smith's College men's hockey team put on a show Friday night in the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Classic, defeating the Jefferson Community College Cannoneers 7-2 at the Saranac Lake Civic Center.

An estimated 600 spectators attended the match as the Bobcats dominated from start to finish, scoring five goals in the second period and two in the third. After a scoreless first period, Paul Smith's Zach Thoren of Raleigh, North Carolina gave his team a 1–0 lead less than two minutes into the middle period on a direct pass from Niko Reimann of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota. A few minutes later, Reimann found Queensbury's Julien Shafer in the low slot to extend the Bobcats' lead to two. Paul Smith's added his third goal of the night when Ogdensburg's Gabe Clark collected a direct pass from PSC goaltender Kevin Zamazal of Opava, Czech Republic and skated the length of the ice before firing a shot over the JCC goalie's glove shot. The goal was Clark's first collegiate score. “From not playing very much at the beginning of the season to now playing regular shifts, that goal meant a lot,” Clark said. “The support from fans throughout the game made everything better and was much needed for such an important game.” With the win, the Bobcats gained home field advantage through the first two rounds of the Upstate New York Collegiate Hockey League playoffs. Attila Quesnel of Montreal, Quebec and Ryen Janus of Frederick, Maryland each scored one goal to end the second period with a 5-0 lead. Reimann had three assists in the middle frame. “It felt good,” said Reimann. “The guys had good chemistry and we were rolling. The defense did its thing and the puck went our way.” The Cannoneers scored twice in the third period, but Reimann put the game out of reach with a goal at 7:14 of the final period. Sophomore captain Colin Palmer of Clifton Park picked up his third assist of the game on the play when he delivered a saucer pass to Reimann, who streaked down the left side of the neutral zone. Reimann made a quick move to the backhand and then pulled the puck to the forehand around the goalie to make it 6-2. Reimann was quick to point out the work his linemates did to create the scoring opportunity. “Julien made a good play and forced their defense to chip the puck back into our zone and Colin was able to track it down and get it to me,” said Reimann. “It felt very good to score that goal on such an evening in a carnival atmosphere.” Janus buried his second of the night to close out the Cannoneers at 7-2. Clark, Thoren, Waterloo's Owen Kime and Canandaigua's Kyle Davis had assists on the winning effort. The Bobcats will play the Cannoneers again on Friday, February 23 at 7:45 pm at the Saranac Lake Civic Center in the first round of the UNYCHL playoffs. If PSC wins, it will host Colgate on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m., also at the Saranac Lake Civic Center. Today's latest news and more in your inbox LAKE PLACID The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Executive Committee on Friday approved the U.S.… SARANAC LAKE Caleb Akey scored 33 points to help the Saranac Lake boys basketball team to a 61-59…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/sports/local-sports/2024/02/paul-smiths-hockey-routes-cannoneers-7-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos