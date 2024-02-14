Nigerian Aruna rises to 12th in the latest ITTF rankings





Nigerian veteran table tennis player Quadri Aruna has moved up the rankings of the new International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to become the 12th best player in the world. The ITTF, citing the 2024 Week 7 rankings released on Tuesday, said the African champion has displaced former European champion Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany, who dropped to 13th. According to the statement, Aruna's performance at the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa in India helped him in his quest to rise above the 16th spot where he started this year. It said that Egyptian Omar Assar dropped from 20th in the rankings to 22nd, yet he still retained his power as the continent's second-best player in the world.

Egyptian veteran Ahmed Saleh rose one step up the ladder to occupy 52nd place in the world rankings, while his compatriot Mohamed El-Beiali is now 63rd after moving up one step in the rankings. Taiwo Mati remains Nigeria's second-highest ranked Nigerian in the world, while the Portugal-based star moved up two notches to rank 103rd in the world. Egypt's Mamhoud Helmy is the biggest riser in the ITTF rankings as the former African U-21 champion has climbed 498 steps up the ladder and is ranked 215th in the world. In the women's rankings, Egypt's Dina Meshref retained her status as the top-ranked African, ranking 27th in the world, and she is closely followed by another compatriot, Hana Goda, who is ranked 30th. Fatimo Bello remains Nigeria's top-ranked female player in the world, occupying the 116th spot in the world, the report said. READ ALSO: Table Tennis: African players should emulate Quadri Aruna The statement added that Aruna was expected to lead the Nigerian contingent to the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Busan 2024 in South Korea later this week. Aruna will be hoping to improve his world rankings as organizers have decided to award individual ranking points to players based on their team performance at the global tournament. According to ITTF, the introduction of individual ranking points for Busan is part of a broader strategic initiative designed to provide players and teams with a more comprehensive evaluation of their performance. It said this initiative aimed to recognize individual achievements within the framework of team competitions, ultimately increasing the prestige of team events. (IN) Support PREMIUM TIMES' integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all. Donate ADVERTISEMENT TEXT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/668282-nigerias-aruna-rises-to-12th-spot-in-latest-ittf-ranking.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos