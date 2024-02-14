ACC announces weekly Track & Field Awards





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.org) Clemson and Florida State both claimed a pair of weekly honors from the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field during the eighth week of the season, while Louisville and North Carolina both added an additional honor. The Tigers Shantae Foreman picked up her second honor of the season after earning ACC Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. Louisville freshman Cade DeWitt tied his teammate Jayden Ulrich for the most weekly awards in the ACC this season after earning his third ACC Mens Indoor Rookie of the Week honors. ACC Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Ethan Strand, Jr., North Carolina, Vestavia, Ala. Strand broke a 50-year-old school record this weekend when he ran the mile in 3:54.62 at the Eagle Invitational in Boston. Tony Waldrop had held the Tar Heel record since 1974 before being defeated by the junior from Vestavia, Alabama. Strand's mile time was the tenth fastest in the country this season, earning him a first-place finish. It marks the second week in a row in which a Tar Heel has earned ACC Mens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honors, following Parker Wolfe's lead. ACC Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Dajaz DeFrand, So., Florida State, Lincoln, Neb. DeFrand posted two top 10 times in the NCAA this weekend at the Tiger Paw Invitational, hosted by Clemson. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native posted a 7.18 conference lead in the 60 meters on Friday, which ranks seventh nationally. Later in the weekend, DeFrand clocked a 200m time of 22.91, which puts him leading the ACC and also ranked seventh nationally. ACC Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Jeremiah Davis, Jr., Florida State, Lehigh Acres, Florida. At the Tiger Paw Invitational, Davis set a Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex record in the men's long jump, with a season-best of 27 feet 4 inches. The brand currently leads the ACC and ranks second nationally. The native of Lehigh Acres, Florida, also finished second in the triple jump, where his jump of 16.69 meters leads the ACC and ranks third nationally. ACC Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Shantae Foreman, So., Clemson, Kingston, Jamaica Foreman took first place in the triple jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational with a jump of 13.61 m, moving her to No. 3 on Clemson's all-time list. The Kingston, Jamaica natives currently lead the ACC and are ranked fifth nationally. It is the second weekly award this season for Foreman, who also earned Womens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors on December 12. ACC Men's Indoor Rookie of the Week

Cade DeWitt, Fr., Louisville, Bentonville, Ark. DeWitt picked up his third ACC Men's Indoor Rookie of the Week honors after tying his own school record in the pole vault, clearing 5.32 meters. The Cardinals' record ranks second overall in the ACC and fifth nationally among freshmen. DeWitt's three Rookie of the Week honors are tied with teammate Jayden Ulrich for the most of any weekly award in the conference this season. ACC Women's Indoor Rookie of the Week

Gladys Chepngetich, Sr., Clemson, Eldoret, Kenya Chepngetich crossed the line first in the 800 meters of the Tiger Paw Invitational, clocking a personal best of 2:01.83. Time leads the ACC and ranks fifth nationally for the freshman from Eldoret, Kenya. Chepngetich also now ranks third on Clemson's all-time appearance list for the event. 2023-24 ACC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Award December 5 Parker Wolfe, North Carolina

Dec. 12 Daniel Cope, Clemson

Jan. 16 Tarees Rhoden, Clemson

January 23 Judson Lincoln IV, Virginia Tech

Jan. 30 David Mullarkey, State of Florida

February 6 Parker Wolfe, North Carolina

February 13 Ethan Strand, North Carolina 2023-24 ACC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Award December 5 Mackenzie Sullivan, Pitt

December 12 Lydia Troupe, Georgia Tech; KenNaria Gadson, Clemson

Jan. 16 Suus Altorf, state of Florida

January 23 Alexandra Webster, Florida State; Lindsey Butler, Virginia Tech

January 30 Margot Appleton, Virginia

Feb. 6 Olivia Markezich, Notre Dame

February 13 Dajaz DeFrand, Florida State 2023-24 ACC Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Dec. 5 Trey Allen, Louisville

Dec. 12 Daniel Cope, Clemson

January 16 Russell Robinson, Miami

January 23 Russell Robinson, Miami

Jan. 30 Trey Allen, Louisville

February 6 Michael Shoaf, Notre Dame

February 13 Jeremiah Davis, Florida State ACC Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week 2023-24 December 5 Norrah Lemongo, Pitt

Dec 10, 12 Shante Foreman, Clemson; Shanty Papacoast, Georgia Tech

Jan. 16 Jayden Ulrich, Louisville

January 23 Celia Rifaterra, Virginia

Jan. 30 Jayden Ulrich, Louisville

Feb. 6 Jayden Ulrich, Louisville

February 13 Shantae Foreman, Clemson ACC Men's Indoor Rookie of the Week Honors 2023-24 Dec. 5 Cade DeWitt, Louisville

Dec. 12 Blake Slavinski, Clemson

January 16 Andre Korbmacher, Florida State

January 23 Jack Ahart, Notre Dame

Jan. 30 Cade DeWitt, Louisville

February 6 Nate Paris, Virginia Tech

Feb. 13 Cade DeWitt, Louisville ACC Women's Indoor Freshman of the Week 2023-24 Dec. 5 Sophia Day, Louisville

Dec. 12 Kendra Dye, Clemson

January 16 Chiara Sistermann, Virginia Tech

January 23 Delea Martins, North Carolina

January 30 Angelina Napoleon, NC State

February 6 Gretchen Farley, Notre Dame

Feb. 13 Gladys Chepngetich, Clemson

