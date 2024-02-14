Three veteran JMU football players expected in 2024 – JMU Sports News





Image courtesy of JMU Athletics Communications By Bennett Conlin JMU Football shared its spring football roster online this week and three notable veteran Dukes appear on the roster. Defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji and linebacker Taurus Jones each entered the portal this offseason, but both players appear on the Dukes' spring roster. It's possible one (or both) of them will re-enter the portal in the spring, but for now they're expected to be at JMU in 2024. Running back Solomon Vanhorse, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2023 season, is also on the roster and expected to be at JMU for the 2024 season. Defensive boost JMU lost a ton along the defensive line to graduation and transfers, with Jalen Green, Jamree Kromah, James Carpenter and Mikail Kamara all gone. Preserving Nwabuoku-Okonji is a huge progress. The former Minnesota transfer was expected to play a key role in 2023 but suffered an injury against Bucknell. He finished 2022 with 21 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss. If healthy, he could be a starting defensive end. Look for him to join the Dukes' 2024 rotation. Jones' returns are significant. The linebacker posted 38 tackles in 2023 and played through injuries for most of the season. He led the Dukes with 82 tackles in 2022, and also added 10.5 tackles for loss in the Dukes' first Sun Belt season. When healthy, Jones is an All-Sun Belt caliber linebacker. If healthy, he's likely a starter next to Jacob Dobbs in 2024. The Dukes' linebacker room lost Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker, but transfer additions combined with the returns of Jones and Trent Hendrick should help the position maintain a good level of production to keep. Vanhorse's speed Like the other two veteran returners, Vanhorse is special when healthy. He has great hands, good speed and top agility. Vanhorse can contribute for JMU at running back, slot receiver and on special teams as a returner. The Dukes' punt return game was inconsistent in 2023, largely because Vanhorse missed most of the season. He is a weapon in the return game and should compete for time in attack in 2024. It will be important to keep Vanhorse healthy through the spring and summer.

