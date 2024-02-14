Photographer Dennis Morris on capturing music legend Bob Marley

Morris still remembers the wonder of seeing a photo being developed for the first time. “I was nine and looked at one of the older boys in the dark room. When he put the paper in the bowl and rocked it back and forth and this image appeared, it was magical. I was beaten.

“Donald Paterson saw my surprise and took me under his wing. He taught me everything – took me to museums, gave me books and magazines to read.”

Bob Marley, Kingston, 1978. Dennis Morris

“His second love was table tennis. This was in Jamaica, at his house. He had a map in every room. And on the map in this room there were little pins in different countries. I asked him why and he said because I'm going to touch all those places. And he did. He was a messenger. Throughout the ages we have always had messages – mainly individuals who came with a message, male or female, good or bad. But certain people come specifically to deliver a message. And for Bob, the message had to be conveyed through music. And that's why people still listen to this day. And every song is even more relevant. He was a revolutionary. But it was all about love. And he was the first black messenger of my generation for us.”

Over the next few years, Morris honed his skills and the style that would serve him well on the road.

“Reportation photography, Don McCullin and Henri Cartier-Bresson, that's what it was all about,” he says. “The powerful images in To live magazine were partly responsible for ending the war in Vietnam.”

Morris was inspired. “I took pictures of my surroundings. I would take pictures of my friends. And I went on an adventure,” he says. Many of these early works ended up in his photo series Growing Up Black, some of which is now in the collection of Tate Britain.

Last Cool (1974). Dennis Morris

Shooting on the road, when the opportunity arose, was the key to capturing Marley: “We never took posed photos. It's three or four frames. When you photographed Bob, you always had to be, as I call it, conscious.”

Morris was there when Bob Marley & The Wailers played to 200 people in 2,000 capacity venues across Britain on the Burnin' Tour later that year – their fame had yet to spread beyond West Indian communities. “Bob stepped out every night like it was sold out. For him, he was building a biblical movement.”

And Morris was with Marley when the singer saw snow for the first time. “Bunny Wailer was convinced it was a sign from Jah that they should leave Babylon, so he and Pete Tosh left and the tour collapsed.”

Bob Marley. Leeds, 1974. Dennis Morris

“Bob Marley had an incredible presence. He wasn't a tall man, but he had such an incredible presence. In all my years of photography, he is one of the few people for whom you don't need light. It just comes out of him. He had that magic about him. It may look like these were made in the studio, but they are not. He just had an aura around him. And I think what he saw in those early recordings, I was able to capture how he saw himself.

Morris was also with Marley at his home on Hope Road in Kingston, Jamaica, as the singer rose to global superstardom. “At that time there was no one bigger. Before his success in Jamaica, Rastas were looked down upon, like vagabonds or something. Bob spun that all around. Suddenly there was this Rasta that the whole world wanted to come and see. He bought a house on Hope Road, where the Prime Minister lived. If a Rasta went down that road before that, they would be shot, but Bob had a house there, so all the Rastas would leave and no one could touch them. Because he was the man. He made Jamaican society reconsider its attitude.

“One of the main reasons I am doing this new exhibition with The Big Issue is because of the Bob Marley song, Talking Blues. One of the lyrics reads: “Cold ground was my bed last night/And rock was my pillow.” That text was written from the time he was homeless, when he was sleeping on the ground. Bob's songs appealed to everyone. He was such a unifying force.”

Morris remained a member of Marley's inner circle – traveling the world, taking photographs and breathing in wisdom – until the singer's life was so tragically cut short by illness in 1981. During those years together, as Marley became one of the most famous musicians in the world, Morris was often with him, taking photographs that would become iconic. And the striking photos got Morris noticed.

Bob Marley London, 1980. Dennis Morris

“That was the last time we met. I never knew how sick he was. No one did, except his family. But when I met him that time, I knew something was wrong. He wasn't his usual self. He didn't have his usual vibration. As we talked, for the first time I almost felt doubtful about him. Then he picked up the guitar and started playing. I didn't know it, but he was playing Redemption Song. I was back home, staying with my mother, when we heard he had passed away. It was a news flash on the radio. We both burst into tears because we knew it was the end of an era.”

Sex Pistols live, Marquee Club, London, 1977. Dennis Morris

Morris was handpicked by the Sex Pistols and worked with John Lydon on images for Public Image Ltd after their split. He took a job as an art director at Island Records and signed The Slits to the label. He photographed and designed graphics for Linton Kwesi Johnson and photographed everyone from Marianne Faithfull to James Brown, The Stone Roses to Benjamin Zephaniah, as he became a mainstay of alternative culture.

“After that I worked with every movement that came out of England,” he recalls. “Within the indie dance movement with bands like Flowered Up, drum and bass with Goldie and The Stone Roses photographed from the very beginning.”

But it all started with a special bond with Bob Marley.

Bob Marley – Portraits of The King is a new exhibition of Morris' photographs from that life-changing, world-expanding, stunning eight-year period. It opens this month at the Stephen Friedman Gallery, just a short walk down Oxford Street, where it all began more than 50 years ago.

The Stone Roses London, 1989. Dennis Morris

“Every West Indian person was talking about Bob Marley's music,” recalls Morris, who had lived in Dalston, east London, since arriving from Jamaica with his mother as a four-year-old.

“He was the new voice of Jamaica. The new rebel voice. His music was played in every household. So when I read that he was coming to do these shows, I decided I wanted to meet him. I didn't go to school that day. I went to The Speakeasy Club around 10am, which I now know was weird. Bands don't get up that early! But I waited and waited and at 3pm Bob showed up with the rest of the band. I said, 'Can I take a picture of you…'”

Morris was invited inside. And from the start the interest was mutual.

“They were doing a sound check,” Morris remembers. “And between songs, Bob asked what it was like to be a young, black boy living in London. He was fascinated by me; I was fascinated by him. He then told me about the tour and asked if I wanted to come along.

“The next day I packed my bags, went to the hotel where he was staying, and one of my iconic shots is him looking back in the van and saying, 'Are you ready, Dennis?' And so that adventure began…'

Bob Marley – Portraits of the King is on view at the Stephen Friedman Gallery, 28 Old Burlington Street, London, from February 16 to March 7. Free access.

