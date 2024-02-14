DU Gymnasts Hutchinson, Hebinck collect 12 major weekly awards





DENVER University of Denver gymnasts Jessica Hutchinson And Mia Hebinck received weekly recognition from the Big 12 Conference, the conference announced Tuesday. Hutchinson captured Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks, while Hebinck collected her second straight Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week award. Hutchinson had one of the strongest single-meet performances by a Denver gymnast in program history on Sunday, tying the school's all-around record (39.825) while scoring a perfect 10.0 on floor and a career-best , adding a near perfect 9.975 on vault. . Her all-around score was the nation's second-highest score so far this season and is the highest score by a Big 12 gymnast since 2021. With her vault on Sunday, she became the first Denver gymnast to ever reach a career high of 9.975 + achieved. at all four events. Hebinck won her second title in a row, the third of her career, with a 9.925 during Sunday's competition. The junior, who missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from an injury, has now posted back-to-back scores above 9.900 on beam. Both Hutchinson and Hebinck's scores contributed to Denver's 197.775 on Feb. 11, which tied for the fifth-highest mark in DU history. This is the fifth Big 12 Gymnast of the Week award for Hutchinson and the seventh weekly Big 12 honor of her career. Hebinck has now been named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week twice in her career. Together, they bring Denver's freshman total to seven weekly Big 12 awards this season Madison Ulrich with three Newcomer of the Week nods. No. 7-ranked University of Denver gymnastics begins a two-meet road trip against three Big 12 Conference opponents when it travels to West Virginia along with No. 24 Iowa State on Sunday, Feb. 18. CARDS: Tickets for the 2024 University of Denver gymnastics season are on sale now and you can purchased onlineby calling 303-871-4625 or visiting the Ritchie Center Box Office. Denver's home for college sports Like itPioneers from DenverAndDenver Gymnasticson Facebook.

To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_Gymnasticson Twitter.

To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@Denver_Gymnasticson Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/2/12/du-gymnasts-hutchinson-hebinck-collect-big-12-weekly-honors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos