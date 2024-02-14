Sports
A life in cricket: Irfan Pathan & Kiran More remember India's oldest Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad | Cricket news
Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest cricketer, died in Vadodara on Tuesday at the age of 95. He was also the father of former Indian cricketer, coach and administrator Anshuman Gaekwad.
Dattajirao, who played 11 Tests between 1952 and 1961, was a lifelong cricket enthusiast and had a unique style and charisma. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalls how DK Sir, as he was known, parked his blue Maruti car under a banyan tree at the Motibaug grounds. Only DK sir's car was allowed to be parked there and when he arrived everyone went quiet. From groundsmen to players to coaches, there was always a silence.
He had a great personality and was very stylish. At the age of 70, he came by every day in a neat T-shirt and trousers, with his blue Maruti car parked there. At that age he gave every player catching practice. For us, playing at Moti Bagh was always a big thing and he was our first great coach, who had a lot of experience and passion for the game, Pathan recalls.
Those who know Gaekwad Sr remember how he loved to talk about the game. After each match he shared his experiences with young people from all over the area. In the nets, however, he got angry at those who played cross-bat shots. Pathan recalled how his elder brother Yusuf was punished when he played an aerial or cross bat shot.
He used to say to Yusuf, seede batting karo aur neeche se khelo (play straight and across the ground). If anyone disobeyed him, he had to stand behind the nets. He wouldn't get batting practice for a week. That's how great his fear was. Once, when I had to bat after a few days, out of fear, I even played bouncers straight and not with a cross bat. His eyes would be on each of us. After the session he would talk about cricket and what it means. He just loved Baroda cricket, Irfan said.
Love for the game
Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More said he had seen Gaekwad playing on mat wickets for Bank of Baroda. He had met Gaekwad at his home a year ago and the letter still talked about the game at the age of 94. He appreciated the finer aspects of the game and loved the old days.
He was a strict disciplinarian. We were young when he would come every day around 5pm and talk about the game until 7pm. There were days when he gave us catching practice under the stars. You couldn't be late for his net session or else be ready to make multiple rounds of the ground. He was passionate and the only one to play for both Mumbai University and Baroda University. I didn't understand what he was talking about until I started playing international cricket. His words helped me in the second half of my career, More said.
Pathan remembered what winning against Mumbai meant to Gaekwad as DK gentleman loved Baroda till his last breath.
It was an under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy game. I had about twelve stitches on my hand but scored a crucial 74 to help Baroda beat Mumbai. He was so excited that he himself told a newspaper about me. He felt it was extremely important to beat a team from Mumbai. He praised me a lot and gave me the confidence I needed at that age, Pathan continues.
