Emotional start for DeShaun Foster as UCLA football coach

The tears started before the rookie coach said his first word. Once again, there were only 35 seconds in his opening statement.

As the head coach here at UCLA, DeShaun Foster said Tuesday morning, trying to keep it together: You guys have no idea, just

Foster paused for a moment in a losing battle to compose himself, his soft sobs drowned out by the thunderous applause of a few hundred donors, family members, players and alumni in the Pavilion Club at Pauley Pavilion.

From star running back on UCLA's last team to play in a Rose Bowl to longtime running backs coach to head coach, Foster lived with the knowledge that he had reached the top at his alma mater.

It's a surreal moment that just came back all over again, Foster said, finally steadying himself during an introductory news conference full of emotion but short on details. You know, I'm the head guy here at UCLA.

After six seasons of stoicism and joylessness under Chip Kelly, UCLA football seemed to have rediscovered its heart.

It was from a 44-year-old who is as passionate as he is short on experience and has never played a role as a coordinator, let alone a head coach. Still, Foster's belief in his ability to lead UCLA back to glory, not to mention his loyalty to the four letters, were among the reasons athletic director Martin Jarmond named him Kelly's successor after a search of less than three to dawn.

I know he cares deeply about this place and that's very important to me, Jarmond said, adding that he spoke to about 20 candidates, including sitting college head coaches and NFL assistants. We wanted to find a leader and a teacher who cares about this university.

Foster showed fearlessness similar to his punishing style as a running back and overcame the perception that he was too inexperienced to be the Bruins head coach.

“I interviewed like everyone else,” Foster said. They came back with the best candidate. … This is something I was built for, y'all. I can do this. I'm going to put all my passion into this. I'm here for these guys.

Former UCLA standout DeShaun Foster wipes away tears as he is introduced Tuesday as the school's new football coach. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

As evidence of his ability to generate immediate success, Foster pointed to running for a 67-yard touchdown during his first NFL carry with the Carolina Panthers.

Passion wasn't enough to propel former UCLA players Rick Neuheisel and Karl Dorrell to success as Bruins coaches, and there's no mistaking the many challenges Foster faces in what amounts to a huge gamble for the program after Kelly left to to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Among other things, Foster's job is to shore up the team's relatively small name, image and likeness fund, replenish talent on defense and spark a more aggressive recruiting approach among a staff that puts minimal effort into drafting top high school players under Kelly . Foster said he would remain selective in offering high school prospects while prioritizing Southern California talent in addition to the top players nationally.

Recognizing the need to do more with NIL, Foster said he met with leaders of the Men of Westwood collective on Wednesday. A video of Foster seeking support for the collective was released on social media platform X on Tuesday afternoon.

Foster's hiring has already sparked conversations about possible seven-figure donations among NIL donors, said Josh Rebholz, UCLA's executive senior associate athletic director, who also served on the coaching search committee. Ticket sales have also seen a significant increase, Rebholz said.

One thing Foster doesn't have to worry about is loyalty among players and alumni.

The new coach received several loud ovations from the gathering, including some of the current roster, as well as former players Anthony Barr, Danny Farmer, Patrick Cowan, Josh Kelley and Demetric Felton Jr.

As Foster talked about his ability to develop players and mentioned Kelley, the Chargers running back shouted from the back of the room: I love you, coach!

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, one of the active players in attendance, praised the hire and said he didn't expect anyone to transfer.

The entire teams were just ecstatic, Garbers said. We love Coach Foster and we trust him, that's the most important thing. This is the appointment the team wanted and we all decided it would be best for us.

Garbers said he believed the Bruins could take a huge step forward in offensive production during their first season in the Big Ten in 2024, as every starter except center Duke Clemens could return after Clemens exhausted his eligibility. UCLA also added wide receiver Rico Flores, a highly rated transfer from Notre Dame, and Garbers said the team would likely look for more transfers on the offensive line.

New UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster takes a group photo with former Bruins football players after an introductory press conference at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Who will call a play for this foul? Foster said he wanted to hire an offensive coordinator who has my type of DNA, which is what I'm looking for, although he didn't specify what that was. He added that he interviewed the team's current assistants to determine what his staff would look like next season. As of now, the team has openings for a running backs coach, inside linebackers coach and tight ends coach in addition to the offensive coordinator.

Foster indicated he wouldn't accept a subpar first season as part of his transition and expected to win immediately in the Big Ten. How would he describe his success in 2024?

Winning games, Foster said. I'm not here for a hidden agenda. Oh, we didn't play that. We have to win games. I'm also a Bruin, so this isn't just: I'm happy to be in this seat. I try to produce. We have to win.

Foster is expected to restore several beloved traditions, including the pregame Bruin Walk at the Rose Bowl and possibly a spring game at Drake Stadium after his predecessor eliminated the former and reduced the latter to a routine practice.

When asked about his vision for the program, Foster listed what he called his three pillars of discipline, respect and enthusiasm. The last pillar had crumbled under Kelly as UCLA compiled its three worst season attendance figures at the Rose Bowl.

You're going to see it, you're going to feel it, Foster said of a passion so intense he hadn't been able to eat it for 24 hours because he was so excited. We're going to get this Rose Bowl back to what it should be.

Before he was given a tissue to dab his watery eyes, Foster watched a highlight video of him running over and around defenders while at Tustin High and UCLA, in addition to his seven seasons in the NFL.

The video featured a story from Foster referencing this opportunity of a lifetime.

I'm going to do my part, Foster said in the video. I'm here today, I'm a Brown. This is for life.