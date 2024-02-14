Sports
Ambitious Carlos Alcaraz sets his sights on 'Big 3' | ATP tour
Player Features
Ambitious Alcaraz sets sights on 'Big 3'
The Spaniard returns to Buenos Aires for title defense
February 13, 2024
JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Buenos Aires titles in his event debut.
By ATP staff
Editor's note: This story was translated from ATPtour.com/es.
Carlos Alcaraz is back at the IEB+ Argentina Open in Buenos Aires to defend the trophy he won on the South American swing twelve months ago.
The No. 2 player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings spoke to the press at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Monday about his second event of the season, which he enters as title favorite.
“Last year I came here because I hadn't played many games, I couldn't play against Australia. This year I am here for a good reason,” the 20-year-old Spaniard began. “I loved it last year. I won, but I had been wanting to come to Buenos Aires and the tournament for a while.
“Juan Carlos [Ferrero] I won here, a lot of Spaniards came here and I was told it was a great tournament and I was able to experience it last year,” he continued. “The people are great. The atmosphere you get here is very special, the energy is special and I wanted to come back.”
Last year, Alcaraz embarked on a red-hot run on the Argentinian clay, collecting six titles in as many months from February to July. Trophies from Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona, Madrid, Queen's Club and Wimbledon all ended up in his trophy cabinet in 2023.
“A lot of things have happened since I played in Buenos Aires,” he said of the past 12 months. “My level is good. I play with a lot of confidence and at a good level. I played good tennis in Australia. The practice days on clay were very good, I feel very good physically, my tennis level is very high and we will see how it goes in Buenos Aires.”
Alcaraz wants to maintain its high standards this year. So far, he has a 4-1 record in 2023 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, the only tournament he has played so far this season.
“I am a very competitive man, very ambitious, who always wants to win everything,” the Spaniard explained. “That is what drives me to continue training at my top level, to continue going to tournaments with a lot of passion and the desire to win more titles.
“Obviously, seeing Djokovic at the top, the players winning titles, also motivates me to try to stay at their level. Or talking about the Big Three, trying to get closer to them… Ultimately, I am a man with big dreams, I am very ambitious and I always set my sights on the best in the world and in history.”
The top seed in Buenos Aires has had time to practice since arriving in Argentina and he spoke positively about his experience at this year's ATP 250 event.
“Compared to last year, there has been a big change,” he noted. “Last year I might not have thought it was a [ATP] 500, but this year it could be possible. The facilities have improved so much, the courses are very good, the organizers are good, attentive, accommodating, everything is always available for you.
“It's great. The people are very involved, they really love tennis. I think we can be grateful for that. I think if this tournament becomes a 500, I wouldn't be surprised at all.”
Alcaraz, who has a bye in the first round, will play his opener against the winner of the clash between Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-buenos-aires-2024-media-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ambitious Carlos Alcaraz sets his sights on 'Big 3' | ATP tour
- More and more men are wearing engagement rings. The market is understanding this.
- Erdogan visits Egypt as relations return to full swing after decade of tensions
- Is Bollywood an unfair workplace? Emraan Hashmi answers a biting question and explains what it takes to participate: difficulties and heartbreaks | Bollywood News
- Trump respects the troops – keeping them out of forever wars
- Vibrant UK labor market data believes long-term illnesses are on the rise | economic policy
- Images from the past: Runnin Wild: When Hollywood came to town in 1936 | Columnists
- Emotional start for DeShaun Foster as UCLA football coach
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers international re-election speech in United Arab Emirates WFTV
- Key moments from these films could unlock an acting Oscar
- Improve your home Wi-Fi with our favorite budget extenders for just $14
- Valentine's Day 2024 Here's How Bollywood Stars Celebrated the Day of Love Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra