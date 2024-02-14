Ambitious Carlos Alcaraz sets his sights on 'Big 3' | ATP tour

Player Features

Ambitious Alcaraz sets sights on 'Big 3'

The Spaniard returns to Buenos Aires for title defense

February 13, 2024

JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 Buenos Aires titles in his event debut.

By ATP staff

Editor's note: This story was translated from ATPtour.com/es.

Carlos Alcaraz is back at the IEB+ Argentina Open in Buenos Aires to defend the trophy he won on the South American swing twelve months ago.

The No. 2 player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings spoke to the press at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Monday about his second event of the season, which he enters as title favorite.

“Last year I came here because I hadn't played many games, I couldn't play against Australia. This year I am here for a good reason,” the 20-year-old Spaniard began. “I loved it last year. I won, but I had been wanting to come to Buenos Aires and the tournament for a while.

“Juan Carlos [Ferrero] I won here, a lot of Spaniards came here and I was told it was a great tournament and I was able to experience it last year,” he continued. “The people are great. The atmosphere you get here is very special, the energy is special and I wanted to come back.”

Last year, Alcaraz embarked on a red-hot run on the Argentinian clay, collecting six titles in as many months from February to July. Trophies from Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona, ​​​​Madrid, Queen's Club and Wimbledon all ended up in his trophy cabinet in 2023.

“A lot of things have happened since I played in Buenos Aires,” he said of the past 12 months. “My level is good. I play with a lot of confidence and at a good level. I played good tennis in Australia. The practice days on clay were very good, I feel very good physically, my tennis level is very high and we will see how it goes in Buenos Aires.”

Alcaraz wants to maintain its high standards this year. So far, he has a 4-1 record in 2023 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, the only tournament he has played so far this season.

“I am a very competitive man, very ambitious, who always wants to win everything,” the Spaniard explained. “That is what drives me to continue training at my top level, to continue going to tournaments with a lot of passion and the desire to win more titles.

“Obviously, seeing Djokovic at the top, the players winning titles, also motivates me to try to stay at their level. Or talking about the Big Three, trying to get closer to them… Ultimately, I am a man with big dreams, I am very ambitious and I always set my sights on the best in the world and in history.”

The top seed in Buenos Aires has had time to practice since arriving in Argentina and he spoke positively about his experience at this year's ATP 250 event.

“Compared to last year, there has been a big change,” he noted. “Last year I might not have thought it was a [ATP] 500, but this year it could be possible. The facilities have improved so much, the courses are very good, the organizers are good, attentive, accommodating, everything is always available for you.

“It's great. The people are very involved, they really love tennis. I think we can be grateful for that. I think if this tournament becomes a 500, I wouldn't be surprised at all.”

Alcaraz, who has a bye in the first round, will play his opener against the winner of the clash between Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.