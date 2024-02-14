Maine HS Hockey – Highlights: Falmouth earns key win over Bangor; Lappin scores 4 for Portland Co-op

Class A, first class

Edward Little 6, Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle 3

Andreas Clements scored two goals and had two assists in the Red Eddies' win over the Trail Blazers. Brooks Heavy had a goal and four assists in the win. Camden Roy, Peyton DyeAnd Kellen Labelle scored goals. Jack Caron had two assists. Filip Traina scored twice and Sam Foley also found the back of the net for the Windham Co-op. Camren Dufour made 15 saves in the win and Sawyer Perkins made 20 stops in the loss.

Lewiston 7, Scarborough 0

Aizyk Laliberte had a hat trick in the Blue Devils' win over the Red Storm. Dylan Blue scored twice, while Ethan Blue scored with a goal and an assist. Cody Dionne also scored. Gabe Pomerleau made 14 saves for the shutout, while Reed Marston made 47 saves for Scarborough.

Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete 7, Scarborough 3

Toby Lapin scored four goals for the Beacons in the win over the Red Storm. Ben Paulson had a goal and an assist for the Portland Co-op. Lucas Millikin And Danny Fitzgibbon scored a goal. Tyler Kenney had two goals for Scarborough and Olin Pederson also scored. Michael Zaccaria made 32 saves for the Beacons.

Falmouth3, Bangor1

Henry Whiting had a goal and an assist for the Navigators in the win over the Rams. Thomas Healey And Rowen Hagerty also scored for Falmouth. All three of the Navigators' goals came in the third period. Chase Caron scored in the second period for Bangor. Brandon White made 39 saves for Falmouth and Cody McCue stopped 12 shots for Bangor.

St. Dom's 6, Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach/Massabesic 0

Spencer Morgan scored twice for the Saints in the win over the Tigers. Curtis Wieler had a goal and an assist. TylerRandall scored his first varsity goal while Ethan Pelletier And Timothee Ouellette also scored. Jayden Lynn had 17 saves.

Edward Little 4, Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills 3

Jack Caron scored twice for the Red Eddies in their win over the Ice Cats. Andrew Clemens And Avery Tyler also scored for Edward Little, while Peyton Dyer assisted on all four goals and Brooks Heavy had two helpers. Marshall Tibbetts, Cohen CarterAnd Mark Mageles each scored a goal for the Ice Cats. Gunner Truman had two assists. Red Eddies goalkeeper Camren Dufour made 17 saves, and Charlie Herrick stopped 20 shots.

Lewiston 7, Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle 0

Ethan Blue scored four goals in the Blue Devils' win over the Trail Blazers. Hayden Brown scored a pair of goals in the third period and Jacobi Oliviera scored in the second for Lewiston. Colten Daniels had two assists and goalkeeper Gabe Pomerleau earned the shutout for the Blue Devils.

Class B

Yarmouth/Cheverus 7, Cape Elizabeth 0

Brady Martin scored twice in Cheverus/Yarmouth's win over the Capers. Quinn McCoy had a goal and two assists and Hakon Yeo scored a goal and an assist. David Swift, Andrew Cheever And Lucas D'Alessandro all scored.

Camden Hills 6, Brunswick/Freeport 1

Owen McManus had a hat trick and added two assists in the Windjammers' win over the Dragons. Bennett Gardner scored a goal and an assist, while Olivia McManus And Flynn Lilly had a purpose. Bo Marini scored for Brunswick/Freeport.

John Bapst 4, Old Town/Orono 2

Kaiden Kinney stopped 18 shots for the Crusaders in the win over the Black Bears. Owen Heart scored a goal and an assist, while Nathan Marryatt, Curtis BrownAnd Nick Needham scored a goal. Ridge Mitchell And Dylan Davis each had a goal and an assist for Old Town/Orono.

Messalonskee 3, Brouwer/Lawrence/Skowhegan 1

Hunter Hallee made 28 saves for the Eagles in a win over the Witches. Owen Kirk, Garrett cardAnd Alex Beckwith had the figures for Messalskee. Christian Salvadori scored with two assists. Josh Hutchings had the purpose of the Brewer cooperative. All four goals came in the second period. Ethan Hanscom made 28 saves in the loss.

Kennebunk/Wells 9, Mount Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 6

Benjamin Urban had a hat trick and an assist for Kennebunk/Wells in a win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde. Weston Church finished with two goals and two assists. Wilson Clough added a goal and an assist. Jacob Fullerton led the Mount Ararat co-op with two goals. Caleb McDonald scored a goal and two assists, Oscar Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Fitzpatrick And Ridlon handle also found the back of the net.

Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester 9, Brunswick/Freeport 2

Brody Emond And Parker Pelletier each scored a hat trick in the Kings' victory over the Dragons. Will Keach scored two goals and added a helper, while Nick LeBrasseur also scored in the win. James Bowey And Avery Tatham scored goals in the third period for Brunswick/Freeport.

Rabbit/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond 6, Brouwer/Lawrence/Skowhegan 3

Zack Waddell pocketed two bills for the Rams. Cooper Clark had a goal and three assists Ben Platt had a goal and an assist. Alex Leet And Oliver Rodrigue each had a purpose. Grady Vanidestin finished with a goal and two helpers for the Brewer co-op. Baylon Cramm And Dominic Stecher also found the back of the net.