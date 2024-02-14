During the South Korean table tennis BRAWL which saw Son Heung-min's finger dislocated after a PSG player tried to PUNCH him… as the FA confirm details of the altercation – with Jurgen Klinsmann standing in front of the bag

The Spurs star got into a row after becoming angry at players leaving dinner early

The chaotic circumstances surrounding how Son Heung-mind dislocated his finger on the eve of South Korea's humiliating Asian Cup exit have been revealed.

An argument broke out between Son and teammates while they were having dinner on the eve of their semi-final against Jordan, which they lost 2–0 on February 6.

Reports claimed that some young players in the squad had hurriedly finished their meal so they could run away and play table tennis, which infuriated Son and the situation escalated further.

However, more details have since emerged about what exactly happened that night, with the South Korea and Spurs captain walking off with a nasty finger injury.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency first reported that Son initially tried to talk to the younger players, including PSG star Lee Kang-in, about bonding with their teammates instead of rushing off to play table tennis.

Son Heung-min dislocated his finger after colliding with a South Korean teammate

It has been revealed that PSG star Lee Kang-in (left) tried to punch Son during the bust-up

Son was spotted with a brace on his fingers during his Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

The incident then turned physical when they refused to listen to their skipper, who was seen grabbing Lee in anger.

In a moment of madness, the PSG striker tried to punch Son in retaliation before the two players had to be pulled apart.

During the argument, Son dislocated his finger on his right hand and was seen wearing a bandage for the match the next day.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) confirmed on Wednesday that reports surrounding the incident were true.

“It happened when some young players went to play table tennis and Son Heung-min and other older players objected,” said an official, quoted by Yonhap.

“The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger,” the referee added.

PSG's Lee has since apologized for his actions in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.

PSG's Lee King-in (left) apologized for his actions in a statement on Wednesday

The statement read: “Good afternoon. This is Lee Kang In. There is an article that before the fourth quarter of the Asian Cup, I had a dispute with Son Heung-min.

“We are very disappointed for the football fans who always support our national team. I'm so sorry. I should have been in the forefront and obeyed my brothers, but I'm just sorry for showing my bad side to football fans.

“I apologize to many of you who disappointed me. I am well aware of the interest and expectations that football fans send me. From now on, I will try to help my older brothers become a better player and a better person.”

Son played in the 2-0 defeat to Jordan the next day, with a bandage on the middle finger on his right hand.

He continued to wear the band on his index and middle fingers as he helped Spurs to a late 2-1 win over Brighton last Saturday.

The injury did not stop the player from participating in the 2-0 defeat against the eventual runners-up of the tournament

South Korea's elimination against them was a huge shock, especially considering Jordan had never advanced past the semi-finals before.

South Korean football fans were outraged by their side's shock exit from competitions in which they were seen as favorites to win.

An investigation into Jurgen Klinsmann's reign as manager is now underway, with the Germany and Tottenham legend sacked following his side's shock departure.