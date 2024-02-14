Sports
During the South Korean table tennis BRAWL which saw Son Heung-min's finger dislocated after a PSG player tried to PUNCH him… as the FA confirm details of the altercation – with Jurgen Klinsmann standing in front of the bag
- Son Heung-min dislocated his finger after an argument while serving in South Korea
- The Spurs star got into a row after becoming angry at players leaving dinner early
- Declan Rice showed his class after scoring against West Ham, the fans who booed him are MORONS – Listen to the It's All Kicking Off podcast
The chaotic circumstances surrounding how Son Heung-mind dislocated his finger on the eve of South Korea's humiliating Asian Cup exit have been revealed.
An argument broke out between Son and teammates while they were having dinner on the eve of their semi-final against Jordan, which they lost 2–0 on February 6.
Reports claimed that some young players in the squad had hurriedly finished their meal so they could run away and play table tennis, which infuriated Son and the situation escalated further.
However, more details have since emerged about what exactly happened that night, with the South Korea and Spurs captain walking off with a nasty finger injury.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency first reported that Son initially tried to talk to the younger players, including PSG star Lee Kang-in, about bonding with their teammates instead of rushing off to play table tennis.
Son Heung-min dislocated his finger after colliding with a South Korean teammate
It has been revealed that PSG star Lee Kang-in (left) tried to punch Son during the bust-up
Son was spotted with a brace on his fingers during his Asian Cup semi-final against Jordan
The incident then turned physical when they refused to listen to their skipper, who was seen grabbing Lee in anger.
In a moment of madness, the PSG striker tried to punch Son in retaliation before the two players had to be pulled apart.
During the argument, Son dislocated his finger on his right hand and was seen wearing a bandage for the match the next day.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) confirmed on Wednesday that reports surrounding the incident were true.
“It happened when some young players went to play table tennis and Son Heung-min and other older players objected,” said an official, quoted by Yonhap.
“The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger,” the referee added.
PSG's Lee has since apologized for his actions in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.
PSG's Lee King-in (left) apologized for his actions in a statement on Wednesday
The statement read: “Good afternoon. This is Lee Kang In. There is an article that before the fourth quarter of the Asian Cup, I had a dispute with Son Heung-min.
“We are very disappointed for the football fans who always support our national team. I'm so sorry. I should have been in the forefront and obeyed my brothers, but I'm just sorry for showing my bad side to football fans.
“I apologize to many of you who disappointed me. I am well aware of the interest and expectations that football fans send me. From now on, I will try to help my older brothers become a better player and a better person.”
Son played in the 2-0 defeat to Jordan the next day, with a bandage on the middle finger on his right hand.
He continued to wear the band on his index and middle fingers as he helped Spurs to a late 2-1 win over Brighton last Saturday.
The injury did not stop the player from participating in the 2-0 defeat against the eventual runners-up of the tournament
South Korea's elimination against them was a huge shock, especially considering Jordan had never advanced past the semi-finals before.
South Korean football fans were outraged by their side's shock exit from competitions in which they were seen as favorites to win.
An investigation into Jurgen Klinsmann's reign as manager is now underway, with the Germany and Tottenham legend sacked following his side's shock departure.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13082197/South-Korea-BRAWL-Son-Heung-min-dislocated-finger.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- During the South Korean table tennis BRAWL which saw Son Heung-min's finger dislocated after a PSG player tried to PUNCH him… as the FA confirm details of the altercation – with Jurgen Klinsmann standing in front of the bag
- VMware: Simplify your business, innovate your portfolio, standardize your ecosystem
- CDC Africa deploys 500 community-based volunteers to support cholera response in Zambia – CDC Africa
- Night Country ratings hit series highs – The Hollywood Reporter
- Why Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and other Silicon Valley celebrities are fascinated by drugs
- Driverless car destroyed in San Francisco
- Disneyland artists decide to unionize via actors' capital
- Maine HS Hockey – Highlights: Falmouth earns key win over Bangor; Lappin scores 4 for Portland Co-op
- Replay: How fast fashion and social media are fueling a world of high consumption and low quality
- Confusion over the labeling of ultra-processed foods – research
- Paint and tears: northwest Syria commemorates the 2023 earthquake | Türkiye and Syria earthquake
- 7 Lessons Our Favorite Bollywood On-Screen Couples Taught Us