Sports
'I could get injured again tomorrow': Ravindra Jadeja 'don't dive unless…' | Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday confirmed his availability for the third Test between India and England starting tomorrow in Rajkot. Excluded from the second Test is Visakhapatnam after a hamstring injury picked up in Hyderabad. Jadeja has made a full recovery and is ready to get going as India aim for a 2-1 lead. The all-rounder's inclusion comes as a huge sigh of relief for India, who are already without Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, with Jadeja's presence giving the Indian team a much-needed batting boost.
However, by his own admission, Jadeja's role on the field could be somewhat limited. A hamstring injury can take a long time to heal, so the fact that Jadeja has returned to full fitness is nothing short of a miracle. To ensure that Jadeja can continue to be one of the best fielders in the world at the age of 35, the all-rounder has insisted on the need to protect his body as he tries to give his best.
Also read: KL Rahul ruled out, but what is Ravindra Jadeja's fitness status ahead of the third Test between India and England
“Nothing has changed. We have the same excitement and play with the same pride. The idea is to give 100 percent but protect my body. Don't try to dive unless it is absolutely necessary,” Jadeja said on the eve of the third test at its home base.
Ravindra Jadeja is aware of the risks
Jadeja underwent intensive rehabilitation at the NCA during his absence after the second Test, and the three-week stint appears to have worked wonders. Jadeja has been injured regularly in the past two years. Over the past two years, this is the fifth time he has missed action due to injuries. Since 2021, Jadeja has hurt his thumb, forearm, rib, knee and most recently his hammy. Jadeja's recovery was almost considered an afterthought, so much so that when Rahul was declared unfit for Rajkot, all attention was on him. Especially because it was believed that Jadeja would not recover in time. Well, he did that and suddenly the Indian line-up doesn't look so inexperienced anymore.
Also read: Kuldeep Yadav unleashes India's Ravindra Jadeja scheme while Ben Stokes and Co. prepare for a major threat in Rajkot
With such roadblocks, it's natural to feel frustrated, and Jadeja is no different, but at the same time, the all-rounder understands the risks that come with the fielding standards he has set for himself. Jadeja is usually in lightning positions, such as point or covers. In depth he protects the boundary, both long-on and long-off, again an area where batters often hit the ball. With so much running, bending and diving involved, it becomes all the more important for Jadeja to take much better care of his body now than before.
“It happens (the feeling of frustration that creeps in) due to repeated injuries. But these days there is so much happening in cricket. That also plays on the mind. As far as my fielding is concerned, I cannot hide and field. I am always in the hotspot , regardless of size. So that could also be a reason that the ball comes to me too often. The team expects me to take a good catch and effect a run-out. I can work a little smarter with my body and if I can do that, I don't think there will be any problems. But again, there's no guarantee. I could go out tomorrow and get injured again. You never know,” Jadeja added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/i-can-get-injured-again-ravindra-jadeja-wont-dive-unless-wants-to-protect-body-in-india-vs-england-3rd-test-101707897352534.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emraan Hashmi on resilience in Bollywood: “You have to roll with the punches” |
- 'I could get injured again tomorrow': Ravindra Jadeja 'don't dive unless…' | Cricket
- Google Custom Labels 0-4 are no longer accessible in Shopify Bulk Editor
- Modi's UAE visit live: PM performs rituals at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- Turkish President Erdogan visits Egypt as relations resume after decade of tensions
- Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first producer credit on SXSW film
- See Michael Kors, Wiederhoeft and more at New York Fashion Week 2024
- LeaseWorks hosts first-ever Digital Transformation Innovation Summit during Aviation Economics Week
- Earthquake felt in Mexico City – Jerusalem Post
- Showtime Trailer: Karan Johar does a show on nepotism in Bollywood. Watch | Web series
- Japanese phenomenon Rintaro Sasaki will play baseball at Stanford
- IFI CEO addresses Oireachtas on new barrier program for Irish rivers