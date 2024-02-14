'I could get injured again tomorrow': Ravindra Jadeja 'don't dive unless…' | Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday confirmed his availability for the third Test between India and England starting tomorrow in Rajkot. Excluded from the second Test is Visakhapatnam after a hamstring injury picked up in Hyderabad. Jadeja has made a full recovery and is ready to get going as India aim for a 2-1 lead. The all-rounder's inclusion comes as a huge sigh of relief for India, who are already without Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, with Jadeja's presence giving the Indian team a much-needed batting boost. Ravindra Jadeja understands that being a good fielder comes with some risks. (PTI)

However, by his own admission, Jadeja's role on the field could be somewhat limited. A hamstring injury can take a long time to heal, so the fact that Jadeja has returned to full fitness is nothing short of a miracle. To ensure that Jadeja can continue to be one of the best fielders in the world at the age of 35, the all-rounder has insisted on the need to protect his body as he tries to give his best.

“Nothing has changed. We have the same excitement and play with the same pride. The idea is to give 100 percent but protect my body. Don't try to dive unless it is absolutely necessary,” Jadeja said on the eve of the third test at its home base.

Ravindra Jadeja is aware of the risks

Jadeja underwent intensive rehabilitation at the NCA during his absence after the second Test, and the three-week stint appears to have worked wonders. Jadeja has been injured regularly in the past two years. Over the past two years, this is the fifth time he has missed action due to injuries. Since 2021, Jadeja has hurt his thumb, forearm, rib, knee and most recently his hammy. Jadeja's recovery was almost considered an afterthought, so much so that when Rahul was declared unfit for Rajkot, all attention was on him. Especially because it was believed that Jadeja would not recover in time. Well, he did that and suddenly the Indian line-up doesn't look so inexperienced anymore.

With such roadblocks, it's natural to feel frustrated, and Jadeja is no different, but at the same time, the all-rounder understands the risks that come with the fielding standards he has set for himself. Jadeja is usually in lightning positions, such as point or covers. In depth he protects the boundary, both long-on and long-off, again an area where batters often hit the ball. With so much running, bending and diving involved, it becomes all the more important for Jadeja to take much better care of his body now than before.

“It happens (the feeling of frustration that creeps in) due to repeated injuries. But these days there is so much happening in cricket. That also plays on the mind. As far as my fielding is concerned, I cannot hide and field. I am always in the hotspot , regardless of size. So that could also be a reason that the ball comes to me too often. The team expects me to take a good catch and effect a run-out. I can work a little smarter with my body and if I can do that, I don't think there will be any problems. But again, there's no guarantee. I could go out tomorrow and get injured again. You never know,” Jadeja added.