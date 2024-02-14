Rutgers Football promotes rising star as assistant coach to fill final vacancy on staff





Rutgers has filled the last opening on the coaching staff by landing a rising star. The Scarlet Knights are expected to promote quality control coach Scott Vallone to tight ends coach, a source confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. He will fill the role left by Andrew Aurich, who was officially named head coach at Harvard on Monday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Vallone's value to the program was proven when he signed a contract extension last summer that doubled his annual salary to $150,000 per season and runs through the 2024 season. Vallone is considered a rising star in the coaching profession and has made his mark in both the player development and recruitment. He built strong relationships with several key recruits in a strong 2024 class, including four-star wide receiver Korey Duff Jr.; the two are from the same hometown on Long Island (Melville, New York) and Duff plays at St. Anthonys, where Vallone was a star in his own right. Vallone also played a big role in helping Rutgers land three-star forward Jayden Elijah, who committed to the Scarlet Knights on Monday night. Vallone worked under offensive line coach Pat Flaherty as an offensive assistant during the 2023 campaign, the fourth year of his second stint with the Scarlet Knights. Scott is a great young coach in my opinion, Schiano said at last year's Big Ten Media Days. He's doing a great job recruiting, and a great job just loving Rutgers. Rutgers is in his blood. He came in here as a 17-year-old, was a great player for us and is a guy I really trust. Vallone played under Schiano at Rutgers from 2008 to 2012 and built a memorable career at Piscataway. A four-year starter, he earned First Team All-Big East honors as a senior and finished his career with a then-program record 51 consecutive starts. After a brief professional career in the NFL and CFL, Vallone entered the coaching ranks as a defensive line coach at St. Lawrence in 2014 before spending a season at his alma mater as an offensive line assistant under his former position coach Kyle Flood. He returned to St. Lawrence, was hired at Fordham in 2017 and spent three seasons there until returning to Rutgers. In the four years since, Vallone has made himself an important part of the Scarlet Knights staff. Scott was a great player at Rutgers and he was taught by a (great) man in Coach Schiano, so his values ​​and his coaching habits are great, Flaherty said last spring. He has coached on the offensive line for the past few years and has learned a lot from the previous offensive line coaches. He is willing to learn. He is an excellent football coach. He is excellent around the players. He has a relationship with these players because he helped recruit them and he gave me tremendous insight. Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can trust. Then consider supporting us with a subscription. Brian Fonseca can be reached at [email protected].

