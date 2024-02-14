Son Heung-min injured finger in table tennis row with teammates from South Korea | Tottenham Hotspur





Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea captain Son Heung-min injured his finger during an altercation with teammates on the eve of his country's exit from the Asian Cup. The players argued at a team dinner before their 2-0 semi-final defeat to Jordan last week, extending their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title. It happened when some young players started playing table tennis and Son and other older players objected, a South Korean Football Association official said on Wednesday. The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger. Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in apologized on Instagram for the incident: We have caused great disappointment to the football fans who always support our national team. I'm so sorry. I should have taken the lead and followed my brother's instructions, but I'm just sorry for giving football fans a bad image. My apologies to the many people who were disappointed by me. From now on, I will try to help my brothers become better players and people. South Korea's departure was a stunning shock for Jordan, who were ranked 87th in the world, while Jrgen Klinsmann's side were 64 places above them. Jordan then lost 3-1 in the final against host country Qatar. Klinsmann said he accepted responsibility for the team's failures but did not offer to resign. Obviously we were disappointed, he said. We had the big goal to play in the final, but Jordan deserves this win, they deserve to play in the final. I don't plan to do anything, I will analyze this tournament, go back to Korea with the team and talk to the federation about what was good and not so good in the tournament. After returning from the tournament in Qatar, Son came off the bench in Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday with his right index and middle fingers taped together. The 31-year-old helped Spurs to a 2-1 win with a 96th-minute assist for goalscorer Brennan Johnson. When Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou got the South Korean back in his side, he said: Maybe the country he plays for is against him, but I think he is a world-class player. Look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest competition in the world, and regardless of how teams have fared during his time here, his goal contributions have always been on the right track. Son Heung-min assists with the winning goal against Brighton. Photo: Kieran McManus/Tottenham Hotspur FC/Shutterstock Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best offensive player in the league, obviously my opinion. He would definitely be there. He is a world class player. I thought we did a good job of covering his absence. [Richarlison] obviously stepped up in terms of goal threat, and a few other players, but it's great for us to have a world-class player for the run-in. Tottenham fell behind in the 17th minute after Micky van de Ven's challenge in the penalty area was awarded as a penalty for the visitors, which Pascal Gross converted. The hosts rallied in the second half and equalized for a late winner through Pape Matar Sarr. It may look simple, but that ball that Sonny plays, who in no time becomes a world-class player, finds the right pass, you can't do that if you can't deploy it, if it's someone else, said Postecoglou.

