Northamptonshire academy cricket ground takes step forward
James Grant
Nadia Lincoln
A new cricket ground for the Northamptonshire Academy, women and disability organizations has moved a step closer after the council granted a 125-year lease of agricultural land.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) cabinet reached an agreement on Tuesday evening to lease New Manor Farm in Moulton to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC).
Local residents told the BBC the plans came as a complete surprise and expressed concern about the impact of the land.
WNC leader Jonathan Nunn stressed “this is nowhere near a planning application” but added there was “an opportunity for a really good facility”.
NCCC chairman Gavin Warren said the club was committed to full community involvement.
In his proposal to WNCwhich owns the land in Moulton, NCCC said it wanted to “create a new, state-of-the-art cricket facility to complement its existing headquarters on Wantage Road and dramatically increase its impact on the Northants community”.
The new facility, estimated to cost €13 million, would include two premium standard pitches, outdoor practice areas, a pavilion, an indoor academy, temporary stands and car parking.
The site would initially be equipped with one grandstand, with a capacity for 2,000 spectators.
First-class men's matches would remain at Wantage Road.
The club said the lease was “an exciting milestone in a project we have been working on for some time”.
Mr Warren said: “We need to ensure we invest in our facilities so we can increase opportunities for everyone to play and extend the club's reach to communities across Northamptonshire and surrounding counties.”
However, Cottingham Drive resident Catherine Pearson said she had only heard of the proposals via BBC News online.
'I just couldn't believe it. I couldn't see where [the club] will fit and what the benefits were for us,” she said.
“We hadn't heard anything at all. No one had spoken to the villagers or the surrounding areas at all.”
Szilvia Orritt lives on Oundle Drive, two blocks away from the proposed land, and said she was also unhappy.
“I will lose the nature, I will lose the atmosphere of the neighborhood, I will lose the peace,” she said.
“My biggest problem, however, is the lack of consultation.”
Sol Haven, an award-winning community farm, is adjacent to New Manor Farm.
Co-owner Natasha Caton said traffic and fans traveling to matches would disrupt the peace at the farm.
Mr Nunn said: “The first time you hear something like this may be a surprise, it may be a concern, whether you hear it through a neighbour, whether you hear it through social media, whether you receive the planning letter for the first time.
'This does not come close to a planning application. There must be some kind of gunfire happening on something.
“I think ultimately there's an opportunity for a really good facility here. We need to make sure it's a good neighbor as well as a good facility.”
Mr Warren added: “We are fortunate to have three professional sports clubs in the city and also within the Shire we have Silverstone, so we should be very proud as a community.
“You can be assured that you will get full communication and transparency from the cricket club as this is good for the city.”
