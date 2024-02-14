Noles News: 12 FSU football players invited to NFL Combine

Recruiting

State of Florida Recruiting Class of 2025: Commitments

QB 4-star Tramel Jones Jr.

LB 4 star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL four-star Javion Hilson

Football

Invitations for 2024 NFL combine goods announced on Tuesdaywith 12 Florida State Seminoles looking to boost their position NFL draft stock during the showcase from February 26 to March 4:

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Running back Trey Benson

Wide receiver Keon Coleman

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Tight end Jaheim Bell

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr.

Defensive lineman Jared Verse

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Defensive back Renardo Green

FSU invited the third-most players to the combine Michigan has 18 and Washington has 13, while the Seminoles lead the way Texas (11), Georgia (11), Alabama (10) and Penn State (10).

Basketball

However, one day, the next day they were quite close! loss to Florida State men's basketball, which dropped a road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies to continue a February to forget.

From Jordan Zilversmid:

Once again, Jamir Watkins felt like the only option for consistent offense. He finished the match with just nine shots, but went 3-3 from deep and 9-11 to finish with 26 points. His one downfall remains his major problem as he made a mistake in tonight's match, but this slip cannot be placed on his shoulders. For the second straight game, FSU did not guard the perimeter well at all. What seemed to be a blemish in the Seminole armor has now become a glaring weakness. Virginia Tech shot 11-23 from deep and always seemed to get one down when they needed it most. FSU drained more triples than it did against Virginia, but this consistent dominance at the three-point line has resulted in close losses. Florida State, after once winning five straight games to start ACC play, has lost five of its last seven and is falling like a stone in the standings. With a pedestrian 7-6 record in the conference, they are now mixed up with the other mediocre ACC teams, and the possibility of a double bye feels like a fleeting memory. These last few games have all followed the same script, with the Noles keeping it close but committing too many fouls and not having enough shooters to get them over the line.

FSU women's basketball player Taniya Latson is one of 30 players selected to the 2024 Jersey Mikes Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason team:

She leads the ACC with five 30-point games in conference play this season, posting a 34-point performance against No. 12 Our lady. She ranks fourth in the league with 22.2 points per game in conference play, third in assists per game (5.23) and also third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62). She is on the Wooden Award Late Season 20, the Wade Trophy List, and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist List.

Softball

The future is bright – All six first-years saw action last week, five of whom started

– Ashtyn and Mimi combined for three starts and 11 innings

– Isa and Jaysoni hit 15-for-30 (.500) with 10 RBI last weekend

– Kennedy and Angelee each scored their first point#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/761pRmn9eV Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 13, 2024

Basketball

All sports

Florida State Swimming and Diving Athletes Samantha Vear, David Vargas and Peter Varjasi were all named ACC Performers of the Week after performing at the Auburn First Chance Invitation:

Vear was named ACC Womens Diver of the Week for the fifth time in her career after setting the FSU 3-meter record with a total of 380.13. Vear scored between 6.5 and 7.5 on all six dives to secure the win. Vear smashed the standard set by Kelsey Goodman in 2013 at 373.05. Vargas won his first ACC Men's Diver of the Week after posting two victories, winning 3 meters with a score of 372.00 after finishing second in 1 meter (355.50). The Mexico City native took victory on the podium with a personal best of 389.05. Varjasi won the 50 free (19.50) and 100 free (42.43) and was second in the 100 freestyle (46.07). Varjasi was slightly off his career bests in the 50 (19.23) and 100 free (42.30), but his 100 fly was his best and now ranks sixth in school history.

Track and field athletes Jeremiah Davis and Dajaz DeFrand were both mentioned ACC Indoor Track and Field Performers of the Week:

Davis set a Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex record Friday, winning with a season-best 8.20m in the men's long jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina. His family currently leads the ACC and is ranked second nationally and in the world. Davis was also the runner-up in the triple jump, recording a personal best of 16.69m with the third-farthest jump in FSU history. Davis leads the ACC and is ranked second nationally. DeFrand posted twice at the Tiger Paw Invitational and ranked in the top 10 nationally. DeFrand placed second in the 60-meter dash semifinals with a season-best time of 7.18, which ranks seventh nationally. DeFrand placed fourth in the 200 and ran a season-best 22.91, which also ranks seventh in the nation.

Florida State women's tennis student-athlete Laura Putz was named ACC Freshman of the Week:

Putz started the weekend with a 6-3 win over UAB's Klara Kajabova and Maggie White at No. 3 doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett. The pair are 3-1 at No. 3 this season. The Munich native continued her dominance as she won 6-3, 6-0 over UAB's Vanessa Mellynchuk at No. 6 singles to help the Seminoles earn a 7-0 victory over the Blazers. She is 3-0 at No. 6 singles this year.

A bit old news, but still worth sharing. Florida State University College of Music professor and internationally acclaimed jazz trumpeter Scotty Barnhart won his third Grammy Award during the ceremony last week: