Men's tennis receives votes in the NAIA Coaches Top 25





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Georgia Gwinnett received all 13 first-place votes in the first edition of the regular season Top 25. Both Tennessee Wesleyan and Keizer (Fla.) remained at second and third in the preseason rankings, while Northwestern jumped Ohio to number one. 4 position. Westcliff (California) made a two-point jump to complete the top five. Dillard (La.), Ave Maria (Fla.) and Marian (Ind.) all made the Top 25 for the first time this week. Assessment methodology: The Top 25 were voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and non-affiliated groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place, and so on.

The highest and lowest rankings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) are removed and the team's ranking is recalculated, with an additional point added to each team for each ballot (including discounted ballots) on which the team appears.

Teams that receive only one point in the vote are not considered “votes received”

The frequency of assessments takes place every two weeks. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-2018 academic season. This change gives reviewers the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between review periods.

For the full Top 25 calendar, clickHERE. RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [First Place Votes] FILE FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 4-0 343 2 2 Tennessee Wesleyan 3-1 330 3 3 Emperor (Fla.) 2-0 321 4 NO Northwest Ohio 6-1 312 5 7 Westcliff (Calif.) 2-3 296 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 4-2 289 7 4 Southeast (Fla.) 2-2 279 8 5 Xavier (La.) 2-3 261 9 8 William Carey (Mrs.) 0-0 252 10 9 Coastal Georgia 0-3 251 11 11 State of Central Georgia 1-1 228 11 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-1 228 13 12 St. Thomas (Fla.) 0-1 198 14 13 Cumberland (Tenn.) 1-2 193 15 14 Holy Cross (Ind.) 1-1 189 16 17 Grace (Ind.) 11-0 163 17 16 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1 157 18 15 Oakland City (Ind.) 3-1 153 19 17 McPherson (can.) 0-0 148 20 20 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 2-3 134 21 19 Union (Ky.) 1-2 124 22 NO Dillard (La.) 0-1 122 23 22 Reinhardt (G.) 1-0 95 24 NO Ave Maria (Fla.) 0-1 93 25 NO Marian (Ind.) 8-5 81 Removed from the Top 25: Loyola (La.), Huntington (Ind.), Mobile (Ala.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Receive votes: Loyola (La.) 65, Huntington (Ind.) 55, Mobile (Ala.) 34, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 34, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 22, Campbellsville (Ky.) 13, Morningside (Iowa) 11 , Missouri Baptist 7, Indiana Tech 5, Arizona Christian 3, Ottawa (Can.) 3.

