The revived ice hockey team ends the season on a high

Stanford club ice hockey (57, American Collegiate Hockey Association), a team that was revived this year, ended their season this month with five wins in their last six games. The Feb. 3 season finale featured a 5-3 Cardinal victory over UC Davis in front of enthusiastic fans at the team's home rink, Sharks Ice in San Jose.

Captain Joshua Kim '24, a native of New York City, was instrumental in rejuvenating a team that played an abbreviated schedule last year. Kim worked extensively with Stanford's director of sports and youth programs, Winston Adams, on the logistics of building a hockey program, including developing a game schedule, purchasing equipment, getting practice ice time, and budgeting the costs of all of these activities.

Adams, who played on the San Jose State University club hockey team and led the SJSU club sports program before coming to the farm, brings a wealth of experience in club hockey. “If anyone at Stanford knows a playbook for running a hockey program, it's him,” Kim said. For Adams, it started almost all over again.

Kim, with Adams' help, recruited head coach Alex Hult, who played professional hockey overseas for a decade. Hult arrived with reasonable expectations: My goal is not only to build a competitive program, but also to give back to these athletes and try to make them good leaders, he said.

It was also Kim's responsibility to recruit players who were undergraduate and graduate, male and female. While adding the hockey team to a student's academic and social priorities can be challenging, Kim found a group of players united by their love of the sport.

“All the players are super committed to practice,” said Kim, which took place twice a week at 8:15 a.m. in San Jose.

The young team has a core of young players, including freshmen Taden Horse, Thomas Sitzmann, Luke Woodworth and Joshua Shunk; sophomore Mia Garvey; juniors Charles Joyner, Ethan Kato and Andrew Yang and, in addition to Kim, seniors Cameron Pennington and Simba Xu. Several graduate students, including Andrew Murtland and Brennan Simon, are also on the team.

Despite a rough start, with the team losing all six of their fall games, the players managed to win five of six games in the winter, highlighted by a 7-5 victory over Cal Lutheran (CLU). In that game, both Sitzmann and Horse had three hat tricks. Pennington was also great in goal, keeping CLU sidelined in the first period and, due to a broken goalie stick, having to play with a player's stick for most of the third period.

The team's winning streak continued in their season finale against the University of California, Davis.

The Cardinal scored the first two goals of the game: Horse put the puck past the UC Davis goalie at 3:30 of the first period and at 8:11 with Stanford on a power play, Murtland scored immediately after a faceoff deep in the Aggies' zone. UC Davis cut the margin to one when the Aggies, with a man advantage, beat Pennington with 2:09 left in the period.

UC Davis kept its momentum and evened the score at 18:39 of the second period. But Stanford scored the next three in the period, Horse from close range on the power play at 15:26, Kim at 6:53 and Horse again 20 seconds later. The Aggies closed the gap to 5-3 with a goal midway through the third period, but the Cardinal held on with some great saves from Pennington, who stopped 37 Aggie shots in the game. The Cardinal had 31 shots on goal.

Horse, a native of Saskatchewan where he played AAA and junior hockey, said he was proud of his hat trick, his fifth of the season. Tommy Sitzmann helped me all the way in [Aggies] zone and I was able to put it in the back of the net,” he said.

The team is already looking forward to building on what it has achieved this season. Kim said he was proud that the players stuck together despite setbacks in the fall and coalesced into a winning team in January.

When I think about the purpose I want to leave behind at Stanford,” Kim said, “it goes without saying that the hockey team is incredibly important to me and that is reflected in the way I prioritize it, in addition to the several other things I have on my plate as a Stanford student.

For now, the team will get a reprieve from the tough schedule. To be honest, some of the team, probably myself included, are going to enjoy the first Tuesday and Thursday where we get to sleep in a little bit,” Kim said.