Hsu makes Naismith Trophy Award Midseason Cut





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. Columbias Hsu Abbey has been named the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Mid-season viewing list. First awarded in 1983, the Naismith Trophy recognizes college basketball's best player. Thirty players from across the country were named to the midseason watch list, including last year's award winner Caitlin Clark of Iowa. Other recent winners include Aliyah Boston (2022), Paige Bueckers (2021) and Sabrina Ionescu (2020). Yvonne Ejim of Hsu and Gonzaga are the only two players from mid-major conferences on the watch list. In early November, Hsu was named to the Naismith Preseason Watch List. She is also a Top 10 candidate for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which recognizes the nation's best shooting guard, and is also up for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. Hsu has been named Ivy League Player of the Week six times this season, a program record, and also has the Met Basketball Writers Association weekly honor. She ranks No. 15 in the NCAA in scoring at 21.3 points per game, No. 8 in threes made per game (3.00), No. 22 in total threes made (63), top 30 in total points (447) and leads the Ivy League in 3-point field goal percentage (.389). She also ranks among the Ancient Eight's top five in rebounding (7.3), as well as the top 10 in steals (1.5) and field goal percentage (.450). Now with 1,962 career points, Hsu moved into a tie for fifth on the Ivy League women's basketball all-time scoring list. She is 11 points from tying and 12 from breaking Columbia's all-time record (men's and women's) set by Camille Zimmerman '18CC (1,973). Among active NCAA career leaders, only Hsu (3.05) and Caitlin Clark (3.82) averaged more than 3.00 threes per game. She is No. 4 among that group in total three-pointers (348), No. 16 in career scoring average (17.2) and No. 23 in total points (1,962). Columbia (16-5, 7-1 Ivy) travels this weekend to take on Dartmouth (6-14, 0-8 Ivy) and Harvard (13-8, 6-2 Ivy). The Lions will take on the Big Green on Friday night at 6 p.m., followed by a Sunday afternoon game against the Crimson at 2 p.m. Sunday's game will be broadcast live on national television on ESPNU. FOLLOW THE LIONS Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women's basketball newsTweet,InstagramAndFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com. About the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level, men and women. amateur and professional players, coaches and staff, both nationally and internationally. The Hall of Fame Museum is home to more than 400 inductees and more than 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame Museum each year to learn more about the game, experience The Hall of Fame is best known for its annual Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game's elite and hosts more than 70 high school seniors annually and college competitions across the country and beyond. For more information about the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, museum and events, visithoophall.comto follow@hoophallor call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2024/2/13/womens-basketball-hsu-makes-naismith-trophy-award-midseason-cut.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos