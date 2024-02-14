Yuvraj Singh will venture into the Legends Cricket Trophy, leading the New York Superstar Strikers in season 2





Former Indian vice-captain Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as the captain of the New York Superstar Strikers and also an icon player of the franchise for the second season of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT). The all-rounder, who hung up his boots in international cricket in 2019, is now free to play in overseas competitions as active players are not given the same freedom by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “The addition of Yuvraj enriches the squad with deep expertise, skills and leadership, strengthening New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament,” the franchise said in a statement. Also read: The tournament, which will be played in a 90-ball format, will be held in Kandy, Sri Lanka from March 7 to 18. The first season, played in the 20-over format, was held in Ghaziabad from March 22 to 30 last year. As I reflect on my own journey on World Cancer Day, I am reminded of the strength and resilience that exists within all of us. For those battling this disease, remember that you are not alone. Let us keep the faith and fight back every day with hope and courage. Together we can overcome. https://t.co/yxTetQBVsP Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 4, 2024 Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners of the first season after the finale was wiped out. In the LCT90BALLS format, five bowlers from each team can bowl three overs. The captain of the bowling team can select one bowler to bowl four overs on the 60th ball. Yuvraj was the ultimate white-ball superstar for India and helped the team immensely in their victories in the ICC Men's T20I World Cup in 2007 in South Africa and then the ODI World Cup in India four years later. He played 58 T2OIs for the Men in Blue, scoring eight half-centuries and scoring 136.8. (With PTI inputs)

