SP+ rankings and conclusions for the college football preseason





The college football offseason may have changed dramatically over the years thanks to transfers, changes in the recruiting calendar, and so on. But there is at least one constant in this world that has been turned upside down: it's early February, so I'm in the process of drawing up SP+ winter projections. The official 2024 recruiting cycle is in the books, and while we'll still see a lot of player movement in April and May after spring football, things are relatively stable right now. So let's take our first step towards the 2024 season. I base SP+ projections on three primary factors, weighted by their predictive value: 1. Return of production. The recurring production numbers are based on schedules that I have updated as much as possible to account for transfers and attrition. Combine last year's SP+ ratings and adjustments based on current recurring production numbers, and you're pretty far down the path of the projections. 2. Recent recruitment. This piece informs us about the caliber of a team's potential replacements (and/or new stars) in the lineup. It is determined by the recruiting rankings from recent years in reverse chronological order (the most recent class carries the most weight). Starting last season, I also started including transfers – both quality and volume – in the recruitment rankings section. 3. Recent history. Using a bit of information from previous seasons (2-4 years ago) gives us a good measure of the overall health of the program. It stands to reason that a team that has played well for a year is less likely to duplicate that effort than a team that has been good for years (and vice versa), right? I will update these figures in May and August after further transfers and roster changes have taken place. And I learned my lesson last year: While historically I've started my season preview series in February after the release of these projections, this time I'm waiting until May. There's no point in telling you about my 10 favorite players in Conference USA or anything like that when seven of those players could leave a week after the preview drops. A reminder about SP+: It is a pace- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a CV ranking. Along the same lines, these projections are not intended as a guess on what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the season. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we've been able to gather thus far.

