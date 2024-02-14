Sports
Men's Golf Island jumps to Kauai to host John Burns Intercollegiate
HONOLULU For the third consecutive year, the University of Hawai'i men's golf team will host the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at the Ocean Course Hokuala in Lhu'e, Kaua'i. The 47e edition of the tournament runs from Thursday, February 15 to Saturday, February 17.
The tournament has been held on the island of Kaua'i for the past nine years, moving to Hokuala in 2022 after seven years at the Wailua Golf Course.
“It's a great strategy course,” UH head coach Scott Simpson said. “The Ocean Course offers a great mix of holes to attack and holes to play safe, with much of the challenge dependent on the ever-changing wind.”
“The Burns” will feature a field of 20 teams headed by 10e-ranked Arizona, while seven other teams are in the Top 50. In total, 14 of the 20 teams are ranked in the Top 100.
The field consists of Hawai'i (#139), Arkansas Little Rock (#71), Brigham Young (#39), California (#21), Fresno State (#49), Grand Canyon (#103), Georgia Southern ( #122), Long Beach State (#50), New Mexico (#19), Saint Mary's (#84), San Diego State (#32), San Francisco (#61), Texas A&M (#27), UC Santa Barbara (#199), UNLV (#51), USC (#90), Utah (#106), UTEP (#120) and Washington State (#63).
This year's field includes eight former champions who have won a combined 24 titles, including defending champion and four-time winner Brigham Young (1977, 2000, '07, '23). Other past champions include Arizona (1992, 2003 and '04), California (2011, '12, '13, '14, '15), New Mexico (2001, '05 and '22), San Diego State (2002) , Texas A&M (2009, '18 and '20), UNLV (1991, '98, '99 and 2010) and USC (1986).
The highest individually ranked golfer in this year's field is Washington's Taehoon Song, who is ranked No. 13, while Arizona's Tiger Christensen is No. 20.
Participants will play a total of 54 holes over the three-day tournament on the 7,156-yard, par-72 course with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. each day. Hokuala has been rated one of the top 10 best golf courses in the state by Golf Digest and Golfweek and was chosen as one of the “Most Beautiful Golf Courses in the World” by MSN Travel.
Named after the former governor of the state of Hawaii, the John A. Burns Intercollegiate was founded in 1977 by former UH head coach Robert Takano. Takano, who coached UH from 1976 to 1982, died in 2022 at the age of 3. 89.
The Burns is the fifth tournament on the schedule for the Rainbow Warriors, who opened the spring season on Hawai'i Island at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate, where they finished in 17th place.e. Josh Hayashida was UH's top finisher, tying for 71st overall with a total of 4 under 212.
UH's lineup for the Burns includes Hayashida, Blaze Akana, Dane Watanabe, Kolbe IreiAnd Tyler Ogawa. Four others will compete individually Isaiah Kanno, Garrett Takeuchi, Anson CabelloAnd James Whitworth.
“One of the strengths of our team is that everyone can play golf very well,” Simpson said. “Because the course is so beautiful and in excellent condition, we are able to attract many of the best teams in the country. Competing in tournaments like this is a great opportunity for everyone involved.”
Tournament #6
Dates:15-17 February 2024
Format:Three days; 54 holes (18 holes per day); 5-count-4
Time:8:30, the shotgun starts every day
Class:Ocean course training
Place:Lihu'e, Kaua'i
Distance (by):7,156 (72)
Score live: LiveCollegeGolf.com
Participating teams (20):
Hawai'i, Arizona, Arkansas Little Rock, Brigham Young, California, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Georgia Southern, Long Beach State, New Mexico, Saint Mary's, San Diego State, San Francisco, Texas A&M, UC Santa Barbara, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Washington State
Tournament history
For nearly half a century, the John A. Burns Intercollegiate has been considered the University of Hawaii's premier golf tournament, giving some of the nation's top-ranked programs the opportunity to compete against each other in the 50th state.
The annual spring tournament has experienced tremendous growth since its first year in 1977. The tournament was primarily held at the Kane'ohe Klipper Golf Course before moving to the Leilehua Golf Course in 2000 for an 11-year run. The tournament then moved to Turtle Bay Resort from 2011 to 2013 and then to Wailua Golf Course on Kaua'i in 2014 for the next seven years. The tournament remained on Kaua'i and moved to Ocean Course Hokuala in 2022.
The who's-who of Burns champions includes Bob Clampett, who won at Wailua in 1978, Steve Pate (UCLA, 1983), Notah Begay (Stanford, 1995), Tiger Woods (Stanford, 1996) and Bo Van Pelt ( Oklahoma State, 1997). Oklahoma State has won a record six Burns titles, while California captured five consecutive titles between 2011 and 2015.
As Governor of the State of Hawaii, Burns longed to see the growth of UH's athletes at a competitive level with the rest of the country. He participated in initiating statehood in 1959 and also began the planning and construction of Aloha Stadium, home of UH football and the NFL's Pro Bowl, as well as other sporting events and music concerts on the island.
Before he passed away on April 15, 1975 at the age of 66, Burns had a hand in upgrading UH's athletics program. Shortly after his death, his eponymous tournament was founded. This tournament harkens back to Burns, the political power who was in reality a 'sportsman through and through'.
#HawaiiMGOLF
|
