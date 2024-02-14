Sports
FAKE:0/0 (0,0)| Live cricket score | NEP vs NAM | icc cwc competition 2 2023-27
Aarif Sheikh
25:45
88.16
At bat: RHB | Bowling: RM
Bhim Sharki
37.50
0
At bat: RHB | Bowling: OB
Developer Khanal
29.90
0
At bat: RHB | Bowling: OB
Kushal Bhurtel
23.55
50
At bat: RHB | Bowling: LBG
Rohit Paudel
31.38
20.66
At bat: RHB | Bowling: RM
Bibek Yadav
0
0
At bat: RHB | Bowling: RM
Dipendra Singh Airee
19.75
33.19
At bat: RHB | Bowling: OB
Kushal Malla
25.50
30.39
At bat: LHB | Bowling: SLO
Pawan Sarraf
7.50
38.16
At bat: RHB | Bowling: OB
Sompal Kami
22.69
29.34
At bat: RHB | Bowling: RFM
Aasif Sheikh
30.19
0
At bat: RHB | Wicketkeeper
Anil Sah
38.80
0
At bat: RHB | Wicketkeeper
Arjun Saud
19.33
0
At bat: RHB | Wicketkeeper
Gulshan Jha
32.53
35.23
At bat: LHB | Bowling: RMF
Karan KC
2:32 p.m
25.01
At bat: RHB | Bowling: RF
Lalit Rajbanshi
6.16
20.74
At bat: RHB | Bowling: SLO
Pratish G.C
0
45
At bat: RHB | Bowling: LM
Rijan Dhakal
4
75
At bat: LHB | Bowling: LMF
Surya Tamang
0
78
At bat: LHB | Bowling: SLO
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/nep-vs-nam-scorecard-live-cricket-score-icc-cwc-league-2-2023-27-match-1-npna02152024239965
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
