College Football Playoff, ESPN Agree to Six-Year Extension Worth $1.3 Billion Per Season, Per Report





The College Football Playoff and ESPN have agreed to a six-year extension worth a total of $7.8 billion that will keep the playoff games on the ESPN family of networks through the 2031-32 season, according to reportsThe Athletics. The playoff still has two years left on its current deal with ESPN, with the network holding the rights to the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games for the 12-team playoff, which will make its debut after the regular season from 2024. Under the new extension, ESPN would have the ability to sublicense games to other networks. The entire contract will not be completed until CFP leaders decide on a new format for the 12-team model following the effective dissolution of the Pac-12. That format could be a real sticking point in the future. The College Football Playoff Management Committee initially agreed on a 6+6 model for the expanded 12-team format, in which the six highest-ranked conference champions would automatically qualify and the remaining “at-large” bids would go to the next six highest . -ranked teams. But since ten schools left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC, leaving Oregon State and Washington State in their wake, several prolific figures have pushed for a 5+7 model that would decrease the number of automatic conference champions. bids one at a time, leaving an extra slot for a large team. This would benefit power conferences like the Big Ten and the SEC, which have increased their arsenal of perennial contenders during the latest wave of realignment. According toDennis Dodd of CBS Sportsthe CFP Management Committee met on January 8 – the day Michigan won the College Football Playoff National Championship – to adopt a new model. The Pac-12, represented by Washington State President Kirk Schulz, asked for the vote to be postponed. The management committee was scheduled to meet again on February 20 to vote on the 5+7 model.according to ESPN. However, the Pac-12 would still have to agree to the change before it actually goes into effect. That's no guarantee. Schulz will ask CFP leaders ahead of next week's meeting to maintain the Pac-12's status as a power conference with regard to revenue rights and voting rights, according toYahoo Sports. The proposal would take effect in 2026, which marks the start of any new College Football Playoff contract. The Pac-12 has a guaranteed equal revenue share in 2024 and 2025 under the current contract. “We have been an Autonomy Five school and focused at that level for 25 to 30 years,” Schulz told Yahoo Sports. “Just because we've been left in the game of musical chairs, we don't feel like we should be relegated through no fault of our own.” Yet the momentum appears to be shifting towards the 5+7 model. “I would be shocked if we don't get a 5-7 playoff,” CFP Board of Managers Chairman Mark Keenum, Mississippi State's president, told Dodd.

