Sports
Lawsuit – Junior hockey violates antitrust law
A union representing junior hockey players is suing the NHL, the Canadian Hockey League and their affiliated junior hockey leagues and clubs, claiming its professional prospect development system violates antitrust laws.
The North American division of the World Association of Ice Hockey Players Unions said in its class action filing that the professional hockey leagues operate what it calls a cartel that enables the “systematic exploitation and abuse” of junior players. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The lawsuit names the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – all members of the CHL – and more than 140 affiliated clubs affiliated with the NHL and its main clubs. junior competitions.
“We have just been made aware of the complaint filed by WAIPU, an organization that is not certified to represent CHL players,” the CHL said in a statement. “Until we can thoroughly review the document, we cannot comment on the legitimacy of its contents.”
The NHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the lawsuit, the leagues suppress the rights of junior players by dividing geographic areas, recruiting exclusively from those areas and making teams sign exclusive rights to hire the player for his entire junior career. The lawsuit alleges that the leagues employ a concept without a collective bargaining agreement for players and limit players' compensation for name, image and likeness. All of this, the lawsuit states, is “artificial [reduces]compensation and limits competition for junior players.
Junior players “have historically been afraid to challenge these illegal agreements due to the risk that doing so would jeopardize their careers and perhaps eliminate their chances of ever competing in the NHL,” the complaint said.
A player “permanently waives his NCAA eligibility and is barred from playing college hockey no matter how many games (if any) he skates in a Major Junior League,” the filing said. “This remains the case even after NCAA schools began allowing their athletes to share in NIL licensing revenue.”
The union claims the leagues' rules have allowed them to illegally underpay players. WHL players will receive $250 per month, while OHL players will receive $470 per month, according to the filing. The filing also claims that each player's NIL rights will be allocated to his team, which will not share any further revenue with players.
The NHL exercises control over the leagues by providing “annual funding” to the junior leagues and “substantial payments” to each club, paying teams as much as $175,000 per player selected in the NHL draft, the complaint said.
“No other developmental league in North America receives similar payments and funding from the NHL,” the complaint said.
Many European prospects, on the other hand, play in the NHL's two developmental hockey leagues: the American Hockey League (AHL) and the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The lawsuit states that AHL pays its players $5,000 per month, while ECHL pays $2,800 per month. According to the complaint, players in both leagues are also represented by a CBA. But the AHL and ECHL have agreed not to compete for junior league players, “further reducing competition,” according to the complaint.
Following a separate class action lawsuit filed against the CHL in 2020 alleging players were victims of bullying, hazing, sexual abuse and other physical and psychological abuse, the CHL appointed an independent review panel to review its practices. That panel found a 'code of silence' that prevents players from reporting misconduct.
Wednesday's lawsuit asks the court for damages and three injunctions; one that will effectively end all these practices, another that will prevent future drafts without a CBA, and a third against any league that boycotts a junior player who complains about league practices or participates in the lawsuit.
Sources
https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/39525364/lawsuit-junior-hockey-violates-antitrust-law
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
