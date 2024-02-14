Archi-Tectonics and others supply stadiums in Hangzhou, China

With nearly 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions participating in the latest edition in Hangzhou, China, the Asian Games are the world's largest sporting event outside the Olympic Games. As with the Olympics, the events' host cities have long struggled to activate their venues and venues after the festivities. No one wanted a repeat of Beijing 2008, true Herzog & de Meurons celebrated Bird's Nest is now empty for much of the year, or much less a repeat of Athens, where 2004 Games venues are largely deserted.

The most recent Asian Games, called Hangzhou 2022, took place last fall. (It was postponed a year due to COVID-19.) Hangzhou, a city of more than 10 million people southwest of Shanghai, hosted 481 events at 56 competition venues, including an 80,000-seat stadium. lotus-shaped main stadium of NBBJ.

One of the most effective clusters was devised by a team of architects from New York, Archi-tectonics; landscape architects !Milk; and engineers Thornton Tomasetti. On the northern edge of the city, the 116-hectare, seven-site Gongshu Canal Sports Park combines flexible venues and habitable landscapes to create a venue that will thrive in the city long after the games. We have said from the beginning that this park should be about the future of the neighborhood, says Winka Dubbeldam, founder of Archi-Tectonics and professor at the University of Pennsylvania. A.

The three companies developed their plan for the project competition before working with local offices to complete the majority of the landscaping and engineering. The main stadiums for hockey and table tennis are located on either side of the kilometre-long rectangular site, which was previously crossed by agricultural canals and divided by a six-lane road. The canals were diverted to a new river that flows into a new lake, freeing up land for buildings and green space, but the roadway remained intact.

To bridge this gap, the team proposed the Village Valley Mall, a sunken canyon that winds for a mile between the stadiums and under the street. It is dotted with round pavilions with green roofs that house shops, restaurants and cafes. All this is complemented by plant-filled outdoor gathering areas. This has become the social heart of the project and the site's departments are further linked via winding pedestrian bridges, two over the roadway and six over the river, creating a sense of kinetic excitement.

The Valley Mall, according to Jerry van Eyck, founder and director of !Melk, was inspired by Rotterdam's Beurstraverse, a sunken shopping complex from the 1990s that helped connect the city via a main road. After growing up in Rotterdam and working there for many years, this was a kind of natural step, says Van Eyck. Dirt from the excavation helped create mounds and other landscape features throughout the site, keeping the overall project zero soil, meaning no soil left the site.

The site's athletic venues anchor opposite ends of the boardwalk. The centerpiece is the 5,000-seat table tennis arena, which also serves as an entertainment venue. The elongated shape, says Dubbeldam, is the result of two intersecting ellipses, creating a wobbly design that carves out surprising interior spaces.

One diagrid facade of flat glass units faces the park, while the other is covered in overlapping copper shingles reminiscent of fish scales, suggesting a mysterious object like Hans Scharoun's Philharmonie Berlin, Dubbeldam's favorite building. At the center of the arena, a long-span suspended dome structure with steel trusses creates a continuous central space with a bamboo cladding that can be transformed from arena seating to amphitheater. The hanging dome tapers beyond this core, covering the flanking support spaces, including lobbies, ramps, stairs and a VIP viewing area. Besides table tennis, the facility was also used for break dancing, marking the first time the sport appeared in the Asian Games. It is also designed for organizing cultural events and performances.

On the other side of the site, the oval hockey stadium with 5,000 seats is approximately 5 meters into the ground, making it appear to emerge from the landscape. A high mesh roof covers the seating area and darkens the field beyond. This is supported by a single curved steel beam and concrete abutments keep it in tension. The gesture adds drama and emotion, noted Scott Lomax, senior director at Thornton Tomasetti. It is a symbol of the importance of this project. The cast-in-place concrete seating area is accessed through a glass-encased lobby. Its openness, combined with that of the unwalled playing field, ensures that the location is more closely connected to the location.

Sustainability is built into most of the plan. The wetland landscape, crisscrossed by boardwalks, porous paths, playgrounds and elevated areas, is filled with local vegetation. As part of a required sponge city approach, it is designed to absorb runoff and prevent flooding. The river and lake, which serve as spots for kayaking and other recreation, help collect water. Islands in the river are landscape elements that also clean the water and provide it with oxygen by accelerating the flow. From above you can see that 85 percent of the site is covered with planted surfaces or water.

The buildings are also green. The table tennis stadium achieved the Green Building Evaluation Label 3 Star, the highest sustainability level in China, equivalent to LEED Platinum. According to the team, the diagrid structure and flat glass removed 1,130 tons of steel from the effort. The park's various green roofs total approximately 690,000 square meters and can release approximately 83,000 kilograms of oxygen and absorb almost 115,000 kilograms of CO annually.

The neighborhood around the project, which was already buzzing, now has many high-rise buildings and real estate values ​​have risen enormously, Dubbeldam notes. Locals, who learned about the project before the games started, regularly use the park and its venues, she added. The size of the complex and the priority the designers give to visual and physical connectivity make it feel like part of the city. There is no concern that this will become a backward area. If you give people something valuable, they will treat it as valuable, says Dubbeldam. They treat it as a permanent resident of their city.

Sam Lubell is a major editor at Metropolis and has written more than ten books on architecture for Phaidon, Rizzoli, Metropolis Books and the Monacelli Press.