Howard University announces 2024 homecoming date





WASHINGTON Today, Howard University announced its 2024 Homecoming football game, an Oct. 19 game against the Tennessee State University Tigers at Greene Stadium. The game will be part of the college's highly anticipated Homecoming Week, which kicks off Sunday, Oct. 13, and will be the first of a home-and-home series against Tennessee State, which is coached by former NFL star running back Eddie George. The Bison will travel to Nashville to play the Tigers on October 18, 2025. The 2024 Howard Homecoming will have significant significance as this year's event marks the 100th anniversary of the university's first homecoming game, played on November 27, 1924, against Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. A series of special activities celebrate a century of Howard Homecoming pride, excellence and unforgettable memories. The university's athletics department is especially excited about the game, which is traditionally the highlight of Homecoming Week. The game will mark only the second time the Bison and Tigers have faced off in football. The first time was in 2001 when the Tigers defeated the Bison 45-0. After the 2023 season in which we won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and played in the Celebration Bowl for the first time, we are extremely excited about the upcoming 2024 season, said Director of Athletics Kery Davis. We know how many alumni and Bison fans look forward to Homecoming and we know this game will generate a lot of interest. We are determined to avenge the 2001 loss to Tennessee State and be on track to repeat as MEAC champions. Howard University will also play the Morehouse College Tigers in the 3rd Annual HBCU NY Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday, September 14. The university will soon release the remainder of the team's 2024 schedule. In addition to the football game, Howard Homecoming Week includes the Call to Chapel, Royal Court Coronation, Lavender Reception, Student Fashion Show, Greek Step Show, Yardfest, Homecoming Parade, Young Alumni Day Party Brunch and Alumni Jazz Brunch. The events are planned with the goal of entertaining students, alumni and local community members, said David P. Bennett, senior vice president of Development and Alumni Relations. Adding the game's 100th anniversary will bring an extra level of excitement. Every year, Homecoming brings so many people together to celebrate what makes Howard University so special, Bennett said. Every day of the week will be filled with activities that truly speak to the spirit of Howard University and the impact it has had on our culture. We hope everyone saves the date and gets ready for a week of festivities 100 years in the making. The official schedule for Howard University Homecoming Week 2024 will be released by the university later this year. ###

About Howard University Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private research university with 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to bachelor's, master's and professional degrees. The university operates with a commitment to excellence in truth and service and has produced three Schwarzman Scholars, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information about Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

