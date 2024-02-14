Where Florida Gators, FSU Football and USF landed in the ESPN SP+ rankings

Florida State should have a top-15 season, while the Florida Gators will again finish outside the top 30 teams. Here are some of the quick takeaways from the advanced SP+ metrics projections: released Wednesday by ESPN.

The Seminoles are the state's top team at No. 12. FSU has a top-20 offense, defense and special teams in these ratings, but would still be slightly behind last season (when the Noles finished ninth).

The Gators come in at 33rd, which is an eight-spot improvement from where they finished in 2023. It still won't inspire much confidence in Billy Napier's third season. One reason for this is the brutal schedule with a whopping eight teams in the top 22, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Mississippi and No. 10 LSU.

The Miami Hurricanes are also on that list. SP+ puts the Canes at number 21.

UCF is next among the state teams. These projections place the Knights at No. 59 as they enter their second season in the Big 12.

USF is No. 84, one spot higher than where they finished last season. That puts the Bulls in fourth place in the AAC behind No. 36 Memphis, No. 64 Texas San Antonio and No. 69 Tulane. Don't hold me to it because of how many rosters could change between now and kickoff, but that seems low for USF.

See ESPN's full rankings and analysis here.

