Sports
The North American junior hockey system violates U.S. antitrust law, according to a class action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York, arguing that North America's major junior hockey system violates U.S. antitrust law.
The lawsuit, brought by divisions of the World Association of Icehockey Players Unions and two individual former major junior players, targets the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey which are part of the Canadian Hockey League, as well as the NHL . The plaintiffs allege that the leagues exploit teenagers in sports by limiting their ability to choose where they want to play and, as a result, limiting their compensation.
The NHL is named as a defendant because of its role in supporting and financing the CHL. Attorneys allege in the complaint that the NHL and its teams exert substantial influence and control over major junior defendants, facilitating the conspiracy of major junior defendants.
The lawyers call the system a cartel that artificially suppresses and standardizes compensation by denying players their freedom of choice, freedom of movement and freedom to play for the club of their choice.
The CHL had no immediate comment on the complaint.
We were just made aware of the complaint, filed by WAIPU, an organization that is not certified to represent CHL players, the league said in a statement to The Associated Press. Until we have thoroughly reviewed the document, we cannot comment on the legitimacy of its contents.
Representatives for the CHL and NHL were not notified in advance and did not receive the complaint until Wednesday morning after it was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Eight of the CHL's 60 teams are based in the US: five in Washington state, two in Michigan and one in Pennsylvania. The rest are in Canada, but a sports labor law expert doesn't think that's a problem since many antitrust situations extend beyond the US.
They do business in the United States, and the end users of the most successful products are likely to be NHL hockey players, both in the U.S. and Canada, says Michael LeRoy, an employment law professor at the University of Illinois. I don't think that's a problem.
Each US state and Canadian province is assigned to one of three leagues, the QMJHL, OHL or WHL, and players from those who wish to play in the CHL cannot choose from these leagues. They are then drafted and the team owns the rights to each player for his entire youth career.
Junior hockey players have not had a union for collective bargaining with leagues. This move is similar to efforts in recent years Through minor league baseball players to join a unionwhich led to an agreement with Major League Baseball in 2022.
LeRoy also compared the situation to years of fighting the NCAA by college athletes name, image and likeness rights And changes to make the transfer easier that junior hockey players don't have.
Ironically, the suit points out that the NCAA has a much freer system of athletic labor than is the case here, LeRoy said.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction declaring existing geographic design restrictions, contracts and agreements unenforceable, along with damages for players from compensation and from league winnings. The plaintiffs ask for a jury trial.
The two individual former major junior players included in the pack are Isaiah DiLaura and Tanner Gould. DiLaura, 23, is from Lakeville, Minnesota, and Gould, 19, is from Calgary, Alberta.
Teen players are still treated as disposable objects, just like me, DiLaura said in a press release. I hope this lawsuit will put an end to that.
___
AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/junior-hockey-antitrust-lawsuit-fc7dd93d32e8fd802dbb97848eb4bc27
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show' seemed familiar to those who missed him during his absence
- The North American junior hockey system violates U.S. antitrust law, according to a class action lawsuit
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates stone Hindu temple in UAE ahead of upcoming elections | International
- Jokowi retains political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president
- A generative AI tool to inspire creatives
- This Colorful Sleeveless Dress Is Just $9 at Walmart
- Check list using Google Sheets and Google App Script – Stack Overflow
- Federal government signs deal for $36 million in health care spending in NWT
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan says his fake AI audio almost led to serious disruption | BBC News
- Say it with money: Trump's Valentine's Day love letter to Melania is a fundraising email | Donald Trump
- Difficult week tests Keir Starmer's leadership
- Amtrak train collides, kills man in North Hollywood