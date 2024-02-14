2024 College football coaching carousel grades: Brent Brennan takes 'A', Sherrone Moore faces high standards

It would be a (somewhat) quiet, predictable coaching carousel. There were 19 coaching changes, which was considered a slow year for a carousel that never seems to stop turning.

Then Nick Saban shocked the world by retiring. Then Jim Harbaugh did what we always thought was possible by going to the NFL.

Chip Kelly took a pay cut and left as head coach at UCLA to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State, perhaps increasing job security while he stayed in the Big Ten. Bill O'Brien made a pit stop at Ohio State before taking over Boston College when Jeff Hafley stepped ahead of the pack and left to take over as Packers defensive coordinator.

These moves were among eight late coaching changes that have occurred since we thought the carousel had come to a halt. Think again.

It's been more than six months since Pat Fitzgerald was fired from Northwestern last July. Since the summer, 29 schools have changed coaches, continuing a recent trend.

There have been a total of 85 coaching changes over the past three seasons. Six schools have changed coaches twice in that short time: Duke, Nevada, New Mexico State, Troy, UAB and Washington.

The turnover has been such that three of the four 2023 College Football Playoff semifinalists will enter 2024 with new coaches. Eighteen of the 29 schools with new coaches set records last season. More than half of the Mountain West jobs were lost (seven).

As the game realigns, so do the coaches. Moore is one of eight new coaches who have never led a program. The money is greater than ever, but so is the pressure.

Here are the eight late hires that completed the silly season. At least we think it's done.

Check out the numbers for the first wave of coaching hires — including Michigan State's Jonathan Smith, Texas A&M's Mike Elko and 18 others — here.