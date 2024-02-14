Sports
Tennis bosses are considering a controversial gender change at the Australian Open that will leave traditionalists aggrieved
- Australian Open is considering a radical change
- The men's final could be played on Saturday
- The women's final would then take place on Sunday
Tennis Australia is considering the introduction of a historic women's final on Sunday evening, with a range of format adjustments on the table at the annual Australian Open debriefing.
While this radical move is unlikely to happen in 2025, reversing the men's and women's finals is seen as a win-win for fans, not least those watching on TV.
Knowing they had to get up for work on Monday morning, tens of thousands of people switched off and went to bed as Daniil Medvedev led Jannik Sinner two sets to love in this year's men's title match.
But they woke up to the news that Sinner had fought back to win and become the youngest men's Open champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.
Midnight finishes – and much, much later in the cases of Rafael Nadal's five-set epics against Djokovic in 2012, Roger Federer in 2017 and Medvedev in 2022 – have become the norm.
The Australian Open is considering a radical change to its playing schedule
Tennis boss Craig Tiley is considering switching the dates of the men's and women's finals
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley is understood to be keen to find a solution to missing bleary-eyed fans. It is known that even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019, he was toying with the idea of changing the final.
Playing the women's championship decider, which can consist of a maximum of three sets, on a Sunday evening would offer sports fans a final 10.30pm finish on Australia's east coast.
It would also put the women further in the spotlight in what would be the first Grand Slam to host their title match as the highlight of the tournament.
A men's final on Saturday night would also be more appealing to fans willing to stay until death.
Tiley is an unapologetic agent for change and is exploring all options after the move to a 15-day tournament this year attracted more than a million spectators to a grand slam for the first time.
Tennis Australia would not need approval from the ATP (men's tennis' governing body) or the WTA, which governs women's tennis, to make the dramatic format change.
It would mean that the women's final will be played in the Sundey evening slot
But players would be consulted.
The ongoing dilemma for referees is whether to maintain a 48-hour recovery period between best-of-five-set men's matches.
Traditionally, the women have endured a one-day turnaround between the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but that is manageable because they only play the best of three sets and spend significantly less time on the court during tournaments.
Tiley would not compromise on the players' welfare if organizers were unable to find a way for the men to play every second day.
But it's clear that now that the Open is 15 days away, with a Sunday start and more wiggle room, switching the men's and women's finals is back up for consideration.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-13082215/Tennis-bosses-consider-controversial-gender-change.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney On Ice tour brings Sarnia-raised skater to London
- Tennis bosses are considering a controversial gender change at the Australian Open that will leave traditionalists aggrieved
- Jennifer Lopez's zodiac-themed dress will amaze you
- 11 ways to succeed with ChromeOS Flex
- Bring the Drama Review Bill Bailey's New Acting Competition Is a Warning Sign for Us All | Bill Bailey
- Attorney General Bonta Announces Nearly $5 Million Settlement with Quest Diagnostics for Illegal Disposal of Hazardous Waste, Medical Waste and Protected Patient Information | State of California – Department of Justice
- Marine technology company Xeos Technologies acquired by Spain's Satlink
- Yemen: OCHA urges Security Council to “choose the path of de-escalation and peace”
- EIDR adds vocabulary and time zone updates in version 2.7
- 2024 College football coaching carousel grades: Brent Brennan takes 'A', Sherrone Moore faces high standards
- Blake Lively steps out in animal print at New York Fashion Week after the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift
- Biden calls Trump criticism of NATO shameful and un-American | NATO News