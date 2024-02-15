Sports
Paris 2024 Olympic Games: everything you need to know about table tennis, its history, its rules and its athletes
If you like tennis, chances are you also like table tennis, also known as ping pong! This (small) racket sport, an Olympic sport since 1988, should not be missed this summer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. An opportunity to learn more about the history, the rules and our medal chances!
There are people who prefer the French version and choose this table tennis. Then there are those who use the more popular name, ping pong. Whatever name you choose, you will ultimately discover the same sport: table tennis, a popular discipline among young and old, became an Olympic sport in 1988. But to put an end to the eternal debates, the term “ table tennis ” is generally used to indicate the sport, while ” ping pong ” is more often used to refer to recreational play.
The history of table tennis
Although the reigning world champions are Chinese, table tennis It is believed to have originated in Britain in the late 19th century. There are a number of stories on this subject, but the most common ones involve notables trading the corks of champagne bottles for balls and using the lids of cigar cellars for rackets at the end of a meal. Books were then used to replace the net.
It was not until 1890 that the first table tennis game was invented by an Englishman David Fosterfollowed by the famous Jacques Gossima in 1891.
The first World Table Tennis Championships was held in London in 1926. The event brought together the federations of England, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Sweden. Hungarian Roland Jacobi became the first world table tennis champion. In the women's category Maria Mednyanszky won the prize.
Since, table tennis has come a long way and attracted many enthusiasts. With more than 40 million licensed players worldwide, table tennis is the most popular sport in the world!
Table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
This summer, during the Olympic Games in Paris, table tennis events will be visible from July 27 to August 10 at theArena Paris Sud.
For two weeks, spectators and viewers of the Olympic Games in Paris will be excited about the different events in the discipline: 'singles' (women/men), 'team' (women/men) and 'doubles' (mixed).
Table tennis in Olympic history
Table tennis at the Olympic Games in Paris will be the tenth appearance of this sport in the history of the Olympic Games. Table tennis has been part of the Olympic program since 1988. That year, the racket sport made its debut at the Summer Games in Seoul.
Until 2004, table tennis was contested in four events: men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles and women's doubles. Since 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, doubles events have been replaced by team events. At the Tokyo Games a new mixed doubles event will be added in 2020, bringing the total number of events to five.
Table tennis rules at the Olympic Games
The object of the table tennis The game is simple: on a table separated in two by a net, the players, or pongists, must exchange a ball using a small racket.
Singles matches are played in four winning sets, with a maximum of seven. To win a set an athlete must score eleven points. The winner must have a margin of at least two points to win the match.
A different rule applies team competitions. These will be played in four singles matches and one doubles match.” all played to the best of five sets ” specifies the official website of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In these team competitions, the teams consist of three table tennis players. The game ends when one team wins three games.
What about the doubles match? Here two teams of two players play against each other. What's special? Players from the same team must take turns returning the ball. If this rule is broken, the point is lost.
Table tennis at the Olympic Games, the athletes
An undisputed sport in China, the Asian country boasts many table tennis champions. The country won 32 of the 37 gold medals up for grabs! Previously, Central European athletes from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany dominated the championships.
And in France? This year all eyes will be on it Flix and Alexis Lebrun. The two brothers could be on stage this summer. That's all we hope for!
Where can you play table tennis and table tennis in Paris and the Ile-de-France region?
Where can you play table tennis or table tennis outdoors in Paris?
Are you a table tennis fan? Good news: many places in Paris are equipped with self-service ping-pong tables. Pack your rackets and balls and we'll tell you where to find them! [Read more]
