Langerak and Womens Golf place third at BGSU Womens Intercollegiate





LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. – – Made possible by an individual third place by junior Sabrina Langerak the Ball State women's golf team finished third in the 14-team field of the BGSU Women's Intercollegiate, played on the Blue Course at the Wigwam Resort and Country Club. Langerak led the Cardinals in all three rounds of the two-day event on the 6,058-yard, 71-par course and concluded the tournament Wednesday with a round of 75 (+4). Her score included three birdies and eagles at the par-4 14th and par-5 18th. She was the only golfer in the field of 78 to card multiple eagles in the tournament and tied for the event with a total of 11 birdies over her 54 holes. These totals helped Langerak lead on the course's five par-5 holes with an average of 4.47 and a combined -8. She was just as solid on the par 4s, finishing tied for sixth in the field at 4.24 (+5). Overall, she finished with a score of 220 (+7), just two strokes behind Zoe Newell of Idaho and Delaney Martin of Abilene Christian, who both scored 218 (+5). As a team, the Cardinals carried their momentum from Tuesday's second round and posted the sixth-best third-round score of the day: 307 (+23). This effort allowed Ball State to maintain its position in third place with a total score of 912 (+60). Grand Canyon won the tournament with a score of 896 (+44). Ball State was the fastest of all five Mid-American Conference teams in the event, with Northern Illinois closest to BSU in fourth place at 914 (+20). Host Bowling Green was sixth overall with 933 (+81), 38 strokes behind the Cardinals. When the teams competed in the fall as part of the Loyola Parkinson Family Invitational, BGSU finished 32 strokes ahead of BSU. In addition to the solid individual finishing of Langerak, a sophomore Jasmine Driscoll achieved her third top 15 finish of the season and finished in 14th place overall at 228 (+15). The effort included a final round 77 (+6) with birdies on holes three and 18. Sophomore Sarah Gallagher also scored a 76 (+5) in her final round to make the biggest jump in the rankings on the final day, climbing four places to a tie for 31st at 235 (+22). Freshmen JJ Gregston also continued her solid play, shooting a final round of 79 (+8) to finish the event tied for 23rd at 233 (+20). Sophomore Madelin Boyd rounded out Ball State's lineup in 39th place with a score of 237 (+24). Throw in two final-round birdies from Gallagher and Boyd, as well as one from Gregston, and the Cardinals are second in the tournament field with 36 total birdies. It was just shy of event winner Grand Canyon's 37. Ball State also ranked second in both par 5 average of 4.91 (-7) and par 4 average of 4.38 (+40). In her last round as an individual, freshman Madelyn Young also collected one birdie, giving her three for the tournament. She finished in a tie for 62nd place overall at 246 (+33). Next up for the Cardinals is the Rio Verde Invitational, hosted by Western Michigan from February 23-25 ​​at the Rio Verde Country Club in Rio Verde, Arizona. BALL STATE INDIVIDUAL SCORES 3rd – Sabrina Langerak – 220 (+7): 74-71-75

T-14e – Jasmine Driscoll – 228 (+15): 76-75-77

T-23e – JJ Gregston – 233 (+20): 79-75-79

T-31e – Sarah Gallagher – 235 (+22): 82-77-76

39th – Madelin Boyd – 237 (+24): 80-75-82

T-62e – (I) Madelyn Young – 246 (+33): 81-83-82 TEAM RANKINGS 1st – Grand Canyon – 896 (+44): 294-299-303

2nd – Idaho – 901 (+49): 302-297-302

3rd – Balstaat – 912 (+60): 309-296-307 4th – Northern Illinois – 914 (+62): 300-310-304

5th – Abilene Christian – 920 (+68): 304-310-306

6th – Bowling Green – 933 (+81): 308-313-312

7th – Toledo – 941 (+89): 322-308-311

8th – CSU Bakersfield – 943 (+91): 315-316-312

9th – Creighton – 944 (+92): 316-313-315

Dayton – 944 (+92): 313-319-312

11th – Butler – 951 (+99): 320-314-317

12th – Montana – 952 (+100): 310-321-321

Akron – 952 (+100): 326-320-306

14th – Western Illinois – 996 (+144): 340-330-326

