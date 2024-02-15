Michigan football hires Texans assistant Stephen Adegoke as DB's coach





Another familiar face is returning to Ann Arbor for a spot on Sherrone Moore's new Michigan football coaching staff. Stephen Adegoke will join Michigan's staff as defensive backs coach This is evident from a report by 247Sports. He replaces Steve Clinkscale, who followed Jim Harbaugh to join the Chargers. Adegoke has spent the past two seasons working on the defensive staff in the NFL as the 49ers' 2022 defensive quality control coach and as the safeties coach for the Houston Texans in 2023. Before moving to the NFL, Adegoke spent one season on Michigan's coaching staff as a graduate assistant during the 2021 season. He started coaching as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2019 and spent two seasons there before joining the Wolverines for a year. RAINER SABIN:The pros and cons of Wink Martindale as Michigan's new defensive coordinator In his lone season in charge of the back line of Houston's defense, the Texans ranked 23rd in passing defense (234.5 passing yards allowed per game) and recorded 16 interceptions while regular season. As a player, Adegoke spent three seasons at Mississippi State (2016-2018) after playing two seasons at the junior college level for San Diego Mesa from 2014-2015. In two seasons as a safety for Mississippi State during his final two collegiate seasons, he played in 16 games and recorded 14 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. Adegoke joins a long list of new hires for Michigan as the program reshapes itself in the post-Harbaugh era. The former Michigan captain left for an NFL job in late January, taking with him four assistant coaches, Clinkscale, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, defensive line coach Mike Elston and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. Jay Harbaugh also left for the NFL, taking on the role of special teams coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks after serving in the same role for UM. Adegoke joins defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as the new coaches on Moore's staff who were previously in the NFL. The rest of the staff includes Kirk Campbell as offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome as offensive line coach, JB Brown as special teams coordinator, Steve Casula as tight ends coach and Justin Tress as strength and conditioning coach. While there was a lot of turnover from the 2023 national championship team, Michigan's secondary will return plenty of contributing talent, headlined by cornerback Will Johnson. Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Keon Sabb, Ja'Den McBurrows and Zeke Berry also return.

