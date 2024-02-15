Tennis Central Men: ITA National Indoor Championship





NEW YORK The seventh-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team returns to the Big Apple for the annual ITA National Indoor Championship, February 16-19. The seventh-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team returns to the Big Apple for the annual ITA National Indoor Championship, February 16-19. Tennessee (7-2) is the fifth seed in the event and will take on 12th-seeded USC, No. 5 in the national rankings, on Friday, Feb. 16 at noon ET at the Cheryl and Philip Milstein Tennis Center. Live stats for the weekend can be found here, while live streaming of the action can be viewedhere. CrackedRacquets provides a live cast that can be found here. The Vols reached their trip to the ITA Indoor Championship by a scoreline for the fourth straight season on January 28 by Engel Diaz court-six reaches the Vols' 4-1 win over Oklahoma during ITA Kickoff Weekend. SCOUTING USC Friday's game marks the eighth all-time meeting between the Vols and Trojans, with USC holding a 7-1 lead in the rivalry. The two schools met in the 2010 NCAA National Championship, and the Vols fell to the Trojans 4-2. USC is 4-2 in the opening games of the 2024 dual match season. In their most recent matchup, the Trojans suffered back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State, 6-1, and Baylor, 4-0. Junior Peter Makk, ranked 38th in singles, is 3-3 in the top two of the lineup this season. In 2023, Makk went 16-8 in singles and won seven matches for USC, earning All-Pac 12 First Team honors. Senior Lodewijk Weststrate has a 4-2 record in 2024 and plays at second and third. Westrate went 15-5 in singles last season while posting a perfect 10-0 record at the sixth spot. The Trojans boast a combined 9-5 doubles record through their first six matches and have won the doubles point four times in 2024. FULL IN THE RANKINGS

Singles 9 – Johannus Monday 16 – Shunsuke Mitsui 66 – Filip Pieczonka Double 9 – Johannus Monday / Angel Diaz 28 – Shunsuke Mitsui / Filip Pieczonka TROJANS IN THE RANKING

Singles 38 – Peter Makk

63 – Wojtek Marek

96 – Lodewijk Weststrate Double 37 – Stefan Dostanic/Oscar Weightman ITA WITHIN SUCCESS Tennessee is no stranger to the ITA Indoor National Championship, with twenty program appearances since 1980. In 2022, the hot-tempered Vols defeated Texas A&M, South Carolina and Baylor to advance to their fourth finals in UT history, but ultimately fell to TCU, 4 -1. Tennessee posted back-to-back final appearances in 2010 and 2011, but dropped both games to Virginia. The Vols are 20-20 in the ITA Indoors main event and 16-10 in consolation matches. Here is UT's record per round:

Round of 16: 8-11

Quarter-finals: 6-3

Semi-finals: 4-2

Championship: 0-4 Last year at ITA INDOORS In 2023, the 11th-ranked Vols fell 4-3 to No. 5 Virginia in a first-round match at the 2023 ITA Team Indoor Championship in Chicago. UT then defeated No. 17 Stanford 4-3 and Illinois 4-1 in consolation matches. FAST HITTERS Tennessee has a 16-4 (.800) record in collective doubles play this spring.

Johannus Monday has defeated six ranked opponents in 2023-2024, four of which were ranked in the top 30.

UT has won the doubles point in eight of nine matches this season. MILESTONE TRACKER

Johannus Monday is one win away from notching his 75th career doubles win.

Younes Lalamii is one win away from reaching 40 doubles singles wins.

Shunsuke Mitsui needs one more singles win to reach 75 singles wins.

Angel Diaz is three wins away from notching his 90th career singles win. TOURNAMENT SOWING 1. Ohio State

2. TCU

3.Texas

4.Virginia

5. Tennessee 6. Wakebos

7. South Carolina

8. Colombia

9.Harvard

10. Texas A&M

11.Michigan

12.USC

13. Duke

14.Arizona

15. State of Arizona

16.Alabama NEXT ONE Following the ITA National Indoor Championship, Tennessee concludes non-conference play with a home doubleheader against The Citadel on Monday, February 26. For the most up-to-date information on the schedule, follow Tennessee Men's TennisTweetAndInstagramand like us furtherFacebook.

