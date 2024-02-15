Cricket Livestream: How to Watch India vs. You can watch England 3rd Test wherever you are





See at TNT Sport TNT Sports Watch this test series live in Great Britain with TNT Sports Injury-ravaged India will look to build on their battling performance in the second Test as they take on England again for the third Test of the series in Rajkot. The hosts leveled the series with a 106-run win in Vizag as bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah fended off an aggressive English attack. India's long list of absentees has added a new name, with KL Rahul ruled out for this Test and Devdutt Padikkal called in as his replacement. England have had a significant injury scare of their own, with the news that main spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the final three Tests due to a knee problem. Below we list the best live TV streaming services to watch the second match of the series, wherever you are in the world.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed an impressive nine wickets as India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test. Stu Forster/Getty Images

India vs England: When and Where?

India will take on England in the third match of this Test series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Thursday February 15 to Monday February 19. The game starts every day at 09:30 IST local time in India – that's 04:00 GMT in the UK, 3pm AEDT in Australia, and at 11pm ET or 8pm PT in the US.

If you're looking for a secure and reliable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works across multiple devices, and offers stable streams. Normally it costs $13 per month, but currently it costs less in total to sign up for a 12-month subscription, with each month being $8.32. Please note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream India vs England in USA

This third Test in the series will be available to watch live on a dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

The dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a wide range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available through OTT provider Sling TV on a range of devices. There are options to pay for Willow alone (prices start at $10 per month or $80 for an annual subscription) or to add it to your existing Sling subscription.

Stream the third Test in India for free

The third Test between India and England will be shown on the sports network in the host country Sports 18. This means that you can watch for free via the OTT platform JioCinema.

Every ball from this Test series will be streamed live and free on JioCinema in India. The service has dedicated apps for a wide range of mobile devices and platforms, but you need an Indian phone number to sign up.

Watch India vs. England in Great Britain

This series is shown exclusively live in Great Britain by TNT Sports.

You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the ability to stream online. Either way, it costs 30 euros and comes in a package that includes the Discovery Plus library of documentary content.

Stream India vs England in Australia



Pay TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo will show the second test match of this series Down Under.

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 per month and lets you stream on one screen, while the Premium subscription costs AU$35 per month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better yet, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week free trial of Kayo Sports.

