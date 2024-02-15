Sports
Cricket Livestream: How to Watch India vs. You can watch England 3rd Test wherever you are
Injury-ravaged India will look to build on their battling performance in the second Test as they take on England again for the third Test of the series in Rajkot.
The hosts leveled the series with a 106-run win in Vizag as bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah fended off an aggressive English attack.
India's long list of absentees has added a new name, with KL Rahul ruled out for this Test and Devdutt Padikkal called in as his replacement. England have had a significant injury scare of their own, with the news that main spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the final three Tests due to a knee problem.
Below we list the best live TV streaming services to watch the second match of the series, wherever you are in the world.
India vs England: When and Where?
India will take on England in the third match of this Test series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Thursday February 15 to Monday February 19. The game starts every day at 09:30 IST local time in India – that's 04:00 GMT in the UK, 3pm AEDT in Australia, and at 11pm ET or 8pm PT in the US.
How to watch India vs. England 3rd Test online from wherever you are using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to watch this Test match locally, you may need another way to watch the action. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic and prevent your ISP from throttling your speeds, and it's also a good idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and have an extra want to add layer. privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. Most VPNs, like ours Editors' Choice, ExpressVPNmake it very easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in every country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You'll want to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: even if VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great ones VPN deals that is taking place now.
If you're looking for a secure and reliable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works across multiple devices, and offers stable streams. Normally it costs $13 per month, but currently it costs less in total to sign up for a 12-month subscription, with each month being $8.32.
Please note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream India vs England in USA
This third Test in the series will be available to watch live on a dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.
The dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a wide range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity.
The service is also available through OTT provider Sling TV on a range of devices. There are options to pay for Willow alone (prices start at $10 per month or $80 for an annual subscription) or to add it to your existing Sling subscription.
Stream the third Test in India for free
The third Test between India and England will be shown on the sports network in the host country Sports 18. This means that you can watch for free via the OTT platform JioCinema.
Every ball from this Test series will be streamed live and free on JioCinema in India. The service has dedicated apps for a wide range of mobile devices and platforms, but you need an Indian phone number to sign up.
Watch India vs. England in Great Britain
This series is shown exclusively live in Great Britain by TNT Sports.
You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the ability to stream online. Either way, it costs 30 euros and comes in a package that includes the Discovery Plus library of documentary content.
Stream India vs England in Australia
Pay TV network Foxtel and its streaming platform Kayo will show the second test match of this series Down Under.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 per month and lets you stream on one screen, while the Premium subscription costs AU$35 per month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better yet, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week free trial of Kayo Sports.
Quick tips for streaming India vs England using a VPN
- With four variables at play (your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN), your experience and success in live streaming this test match may vary.
- If you don't see the location you want as the default option for ExpressVPN, try using the “search for city or country” option.
- If you're having trouble downloading the game after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing area, you can try two things to quickly resolve this. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is one in the correct display area. If not, you may need to change the physical address registered with your account. Second, some smart TVs (like Roku) don't have VPN apps that you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll need to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you use (like your phone) so that every device on the Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases, with Smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you may be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your registered email address for your Smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help as both devices appear to be in the right location.
- And don't forget that browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so make sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
