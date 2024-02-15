Alabama Football announces promotions for two holdovers from Nick Saban's last staff





Finally, Alabama football has begun officially announcing the members of Kalen DeBoer's first coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. More than a month after he was officially hired on Jan. 12, UA Athletics confirmed two long-awaited promotions to the lone on-court coaching holdover from Nick Saban's final staff. Freddie Roach, previously the Tides defensive line coach, has added the title of associate head coach ahead of his fifth season. Robert Gillespie is now an assistant head coach after four seasons in charge of the running backs. Both positions are likely to come with raises. Roach earned $775,000 and Gillespie earned $625,000, ranking 120th and 177th, respectively. USA Today's database of assistant coach salaries. UA has yet to release the details of their new contracts and DeBoer's new deal, which is expected to be in excess of $10 million annually. In a press release announcing the appointments of Roach and Gillespie, Alabama stated that the university's Board of Trustees has been notified of the agreements but has yet to officially approve them. DeBoer said in a statement released by the program: After meeting both of these guys, it was very clear to me that retaining Freddie and G as part of the staff would be important to our success. These guys have great relationships with our players, are excellent recruiters and have proven to be some of the best coaches in the country. DeBoer's first staff appears to include a mix of Washington ties and Alabama influences that he sought. Former Huskies tight ends coach Nick Sheridan is reportedly being elevated to offensive coordinator following the departure of Ryan Grubb to the Seattle Seahawks. Grubb also brought expected offensive line coach Scott Huff to the NFL. The rest of Alabama's coaches, according to multiple reports and their personal Twitter bios, include: Kane Wommack (defensive coordinator/linebackers)

Maurice Linguist (defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator)

Colin Hitschler (defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator)

JaMarcus Shephard (wide receiver)

William Inge (linebackers)

Jay Nunez (special teams) Roach has made multiple stops in the Southeastern Conference after a playing career with the Tide from 2002-05. Gillespie joined Saban and co. prior to the 2021 season after a three-year stint at North Carolina. This fall marks Gillespes' 19th season as coach. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him [email protected].

