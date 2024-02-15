An asset from half a century: coach Jim Solomon's lasting impact on and off the tennis court – We-Ha

In the high school tennis world, coach Jim Solomon has created a culture of performance and sportsmanship that stands the test of time. As Hall High School celebrates the remarkable 50-year milestone of his coaching tenure, his legacy reverberates through the courts, defined by countless victories, unparalleled dedication and a profound impact on generations of young athletes.

The longtime coach's resume is unparalleled in Connecticut, with the most dual match wins of any tennis coach, four state titles, 23 league championships and becoming the state's all-time winningest boys tennis coach in 2019, according to Hartford Courant.

Coaching the same high school tennis team for half a century, a phenomenon in Connecticut history, Solomon has guided highly motivated and committed individuals, channeled their collective drive and helped them prioritize their many endeavors. My strength lies in the ability to get to know student-athletes as individuals so I know how to maximize their talents and interests, Solomon said.

Marc Pasciucco, a 1994 alumnus, agreed, saying, “He pushed his players to work hard and be their best (both on and off the field), but not in a way that for any caused friction within the team. A very difficult balancing act in a sport that is so individually focused.

I hold the same high standards for myself as a coach as I do for players. “I want my love and enthusiasm for tennis to be palpable and contagious,” Solomon said.

This philosophy resonates with his players as Solomon leads by example. In the old days, after practice, we would avoid the post-run by hiding in a teammate's house, recalls Todd Liebman, a class of 1991 alumnus. The coach understood and instead of getting angry, he joined the run and made sure everyone finished it. There were no more shortcuts, but it made us all better prepared for our competitions!

Although the experienced coach sets high expectations for his players, he often says that perfect, flawless games do not exist. He wants his players to win, but knows that losing is where the learning process really happens, said Hall boys JV tennis coach Allan Polak.

An open mindset that embraces the continuous potential for improvement has undoubtedly served Solomon well as he coaches generations of student-athletes. He learned to evolve with the world and evolve with the players, while understanding that one thing has not changed; players want to play in a sport where they are treated as important members of the team, former Conard tennis coach Stephen Blanchfield said of his close friend and rival.

This sustainable ethos is reflected in the coaching of the players, which extends far beyond the realm of tennis. Solomon has consolidated his teams into cohesive units with the distinct feeling of an extended family. We not only coach tennis players, but help our players make the journey from youth (freshmen) to young men (seniors), says Polak.

Dealing well with his players and creating lasting bonds with them are one of Solomon's strong qualities. Coach Sol has the unique ability to constantly communicate with everyone, senior captain Ben Isaacson said. I don't know how he does it, but he remembers most of his former players and makes sure he communicates with them.

Solomon began forming these relationships in 1973 as a first-year English teacher when he accepted the opportunity to manage the freshman baseball team. He switched to tennis the following year and has been the heart and soul of the program since winning numerous awards, including National Coach of the Year for several groups, induction into the Connecticut High School Coaches Hall of Fame and the important USTA Starfish Prize in recognition of the no-cut policy implemented since 1992.

In 1991, freshman Jon Slifka, a wheelchair tennis player, requested a tryout for the team. Solomon was very helpful and did everything he could to get Jon to try it out. Although ultimately unsuccessful, Solomon still invited Jon to keep score of the matches and play with the other players. I learned many years later that I was the toughest cut Coach Sol ever had to make, Jon said.

The following year, Solomon instituted the no-cut policy and the Junior Varsity team created an approach that allows every player on the team to thrive. Jon was invited to play on the Junior Varsity team as a sophomore. Each of these memories still has a profound impact on me in terms of self-confidence and incredible feelings of gratitude to Coach Sol, Jon said.

Solomon's impact on the community extended beyond tennis. As an English teacher at Hall, he led the ASK program, which combined academics and mentoring for students at risk of not graduating. With this group of smart individuals, it seemed unmotivated and uninterested. I had to find creative ways to spark interest, enthusiasm and desire to achieve, Solomon said. What I loved about teaching and coaching was that teaching made me a better coach, and coaching made me a better teacher. Multiple generations of students and student-athletes are grateful for his unwavering dedication and for trusting them.

As for future plans, Solomon has not yet set a date for when he will retire from directing the tennis program. Instead, he focuses on the present and is excited to mark his 50th year coaching on brand new courts. The groups we have now, and honestly most of the groups I have had, are great student-athletes and are a joy to coach! said Solomon. You [the student-athletes] keep me young.

This article previously appeared in the December 2, 2023 issue of the Hall Record and has been submitted for publication to We-Ha.com. The author is the captain of the Hall Boys tennis team and editor of the Hall Record.

