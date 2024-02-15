NHL and Major Junior Hockey Leagues hit with antitrust class action alleging anti-competitive conspiracy

Case co-led by Constantine Cannon LLP and Zelle LLP is forcing a reckoning on how teens are involuntarily drafted, poorly compensated, and completely controlled by the North American Hockey Cartel

NEW YORK, February 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A landmark antitrust lawsuit was filed today New York The federal court ruling against the National Hockey League (NHL) and the major junior hockey industry exposes the systematic exploitation of teenagers pursuing their dream of playing in the NHL. This landmark case concerns defendants' unlawful agreements to restrict competition for these players, making them nothing more than the property of the major junior teams that field them. The plaintiffs' lawsuit alleges an anticompetitive cartel consisting of the NHL, the Canadian Hockey League (“CHL”), the Ontario Hockey League (“OHL”), the Western Hockey League (“WHL”), the Qubec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (“QMJHL”), and the member clubs of those leagues.

While the major junior leagues are marketed as the surest path to NHL stardom, the reality is that these leagues and their clubs make hundreds of millions of dollars or more on the backs of their teenage players, who receive minimal compensation for their full-time labor. Defendants' conspiracy directly targets every U.S. state and Canadian province.

Plaintiffs in this class action include the World Association of Icehockey Players Unions North America Division (“WAIPU”), as well as former major junior players Tanner Gould And Isaiah DiLaura, who have chosen to fight back against the defendants' coordinated exploitation of teenage players. Plaintiffs to claim that as a result of Defendants' conspiracy, they were denied the freedom to choose where they played hockey and were only paid compensation determined by collusion $250 a month for their hockey services, and were separated from their families at a vulnerable age and traded against their wishes to maximize profits for the NHL, the major junior hockey leagues and each of their affiliated clubs.

“It's time for change in major junior hockey,” Gould said. “I am proud to be part of this cause because I want to ensure that the players who come after me are protected in a way that I was not.”

“Teen players are still treated as disposable, just like me,” DiLaura added. “I hope this lawsuit will put an end to that.”

Plaintiffs to claim that Defendants (1) divided the North American market into three exclusive territories (one for each league), each of which included a combination of U.S. states and Canadian provinces; (2) agreed not to compete for players in all leagues by giving each Major Junior League exclusive rights to all players residing in its assigned territory through an involuntary draft; and (3) further agreed not to compete for players after they were involuntarily drafted by another team.

Plaintiffs continue to claim that drafted players' hockey rights are owned by their team for at least four years and that “standard” player contracts and “protected rosters” ensure that players cannot move teams or leagues unless they can be sold, usually for cash. After ensuring that each player can only negotiate with his respective signing club, the plaintiffs to claim that Defendants conspired to set player compensation at an artificially low and non-competitive level and to set compensation for players' forced assignment of their names, images and likenesses to their clubs and leagues at zero.

According to plaintiffs' allegations, the NHL participates in this conspiracy by, among other things, making multi-million dollar annual payments to major junior hockey players who rely on an agreement to maintain this exploitative system. Plaintiffs continue to claim that NHL clubs have agreed to pay large sums of cash to major junior clubs for the rights of their players who sign NHL contracts at the age of 18 or 19, but further agree to return these players to their former major junior clubs if they do not fulfill their obligations. opening day roster, allowing NHL clubs to avoid paying these draftees higher salaries while avoiding losing a year on their entry-level contracts.

“Defendants created a system through which they exercise complete control and dominion over their players in order to extract for themselves all profits created by the players' labor,” the spokesperson said. Jeffrey I. Shindermanaging partner of Constantine Cannon LLPs New York firm and co-counsel for the plaintiffs. “This is a blatant violation of the antitrust laws that have enabled Defendants' economic exploitation, as well as their well-documented physical and psychological abuse of major junior players.”

U.S. antitrust laws prohibit independent market participants from working together to limit competition among themselves. The three major junior leagues are, according to their own sworn testimony, completely independent of each other and the CHL. Plaintiffs to claim The leagues' collusive agreements eliminate competition to attract or retain players, or to offer them competitive compensation. None of these agreements are protected by antitrust exemptions that applied when other sports leagues negotiated similar restrictions in collective bargaining with their players' unions.

“The law is clear that sports leagues cannot sign players, agree to compete for the services of players, or agree to restrict competition in player compensation without express permission in a collective bargaining agreement,” said the spokesman. Ethan E. Litwin, partner at Constantine Cannon and co-counsel for the plaintiffs. “Much to their shame, the NHL not only enables the exploitation of children, but also benefits financially from this system.”

If so-called In the complaint, Defendants' anticompetitive market manipulation exploits the financial, physical, and psychological vulnerability of major young players, fostering a toxic environment that stunts their development and makes their work more akin to indentured servitude.

“This lawsuit will serve as a catalyst for sweeping reforms in major junior hockey and underscores the urgent need for a new governance model that puts the well-being of athletes over profit,” the spokesperson said. Sandra SlaterChairman of WAIPU USA. “This is a defining moment in the fight to create a hockey ecosystem that is fair, safe and respectful for all athletes.”

The thing is World Association of Icehockey Players Unions North American Division, et al. v. National Hockey League, et al. in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. Visit www.HockeyAntitrustLitigation.com for more information about this lawsuit.

Lawyer for claimants: Jeffrey I. Shinder And Ethan E. Litwin of Constantine Cannon LLP; Judith A. Zahid And James R Martin van Zelle LLP; Stacey Leyton And Michael Rubin from Altshuler Berzon LLP; Gregory S. Asciola of DiCello Levitt LLP; Steve D. Shadowen And Richard Brunel from Hilliard Shadowen LLP; Paul E. Slater And Joseph M. Vanek of Sperling & Slater LLC.

