Women's tennis drops Heartbreaker to Marquette, 4-3





Next game: Eastern Illinois 2/16/2024 | 2:00 February 16 (Fri) / 2:00 PM Eastern Illinois History MILWAUKEE The Milwaukee women's tennis team narrowly missed a big win Wednesday afternoon, falling just short against Marquette with a final score of 4-3 at River Glen Elite. The Panthers (3-3) took the doubles point to start the afternoon, only to see the Golden Eagles (1-6) survive and claim the win after the decision came down to the final point of the day. “Congratulations to Marquette,” head coach Mark Goudin said. “Every game was a battle and I give all the credit to the Marquette women. We didn't give them anything easy, they came today ready to play and deserved it. But we have to move on and look forward to getting back to work to go.” tomorrow in preparation for the games on Friday and Saturday.” Milwaukee took the 1-0 lead after taking two of three in doubles, each with a final score of 6-4. Nadia Konieva And Laure Razet knocked off Emma Davis and Tiana Windbuchler at No. 2, while Iva Stejskalov And Emilia Durska defeated Emilija Kojcic and Sarah Badawi at No. 3. The singles match was hard-fought and could have gone either way in countless matches. Konieva made quick work of No. 2 seed Emma Davis, winning 6-2, 6-3 to improve to 10-1 on the season. Razet earned her eighth singles victory (now 8-4 on the year) with a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 4, but the Golden Eagles made closely contested decisions at No. 1 and No. 3 to tie the game. match at 3-3. It all came down to the final singles match, with Marquette claiming the three-set victory and escaping with the 4-3 result. The busy week continues as the Panthers host Eastern Illinois on Friday at 2 p.m Marquette 4, Milwaukee Panthers 3

Singles competition

1. Emilija Kojcic (MU) def. Babette Burgersdijk (WOMAN) 6-3, 6-4

2. Nadia Konieva (MKE) final Emma Davis (MU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Sarah Badawi (MU) def. Emilia Durska (Woman) 6-2, 6-4

4. Laure Razet (MKE) final Tiana Windbuchler (MU) 6-2, 6-2

5. Andie Weise (MU) def. Sara Simonova (Woman) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

6. Lara Kaiser (MU) def. Iva Stejskalov (Woman) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Lara Kaiser/Andie Weise (MU) def. Babette Burgersdijk / Sara Simonova (WOMAN) 6-2

2. Nadia Konieva / Laure Razet (MKE) final Emma Davis/Tiana Windbuchler (MU) 6-4

3. Iva Stejskalov / Emilia Durska (WOMAN) for sure. Emilija Kojcic/Sarah Badawi (MU) 6-4

