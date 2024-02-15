South St. Paul girls hockey coach earns 600th win





SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — The South St. Paul girls hockey coach has reached a major milestone this season. In a conference game against Two Rivers High School a few weeks ago, head coach Dave Palmquist earned his 600th victory with the Packers, the most of any high school girls team. Palmquist has coached for the Packers since 1994, when high school girls hockey became a sanctioned sport. He has played more than 1,000 matches and has now won 600. “It's just a little bit surreal because you don't get into coaching for these numbers. Life moves so fast and it just kind of creeps up,” Palmquist said. MORE NEWS: “I can't wait”: Roosevelt High School's unified hoop team looks to go back-to-back



Over the years, Palmquist has prioritized his players not only as a coach, but also as their mentor and friend. “He's just the best coach. He cares about us,” said Annie Felton, a senior on the Packers girls hockey team. “He cares more about how we feel mentally and physically than about winning a match. It always matters what character we have.” Are.” WCCO

Palmquist believes his job as a coach is much bigger than the game itself. “I just want to make a difference in their lives, and that's why you start coaching — to be a difference maker,” Palmquist said. Through decades of coaching, he helped the Packers achieve four state championships and was inducted into the Minnesota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. However, the most rewarding moments are when he coached his daughter Abby for four years (2009-2013) and when his son Josh was on the ice with him as an assistant coach for ten years. 'We just had fun together. [Josh’s] passion is as great as mine. We love coaching these kids,” Palmquist said. This successful girls hockey coach has no plans to put his skates aside anytime soon. “I love it as much as I ever have, so I don't see an end in sight,” Palmquist said. More from CBS News Marielle Mohs Marielle Mohs loves telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

