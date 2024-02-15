Challenging road ahead, but rowers show promise during the WTT Star Contender

At the WTT Star Contender in Goa, there was a moment in Sreeja Akula's quarter-final against Cheng I-ching when she would have felt like she was a few points away from depriving her Taiwanese opponent of the initiative.

After dropping the first match, Sreeja stormed back to claim the second at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa. Receiving serve at 5-7 in the third, Sreeja upped the tempo in the rally, turning the bat in her hand and hitting a solid backhand drive. It was a trick that had worked well for the 25-year-old Indian in the second game. But this time Cheng read the return well and countered with a sharp, top-spinning backhand that canceled out all the pressure on Sreeja.

She defended Cheng's shot, but it was only enough to set up a giant forehand that she couldn't counter. And just like that, the moment was lost. Cheng won this and the next match to claim the draw 3–1, ending the Indian campaign.

Sreeja, who is not a player who is visibly disappointed, playfully shook her opponent's hand. All in all, it was a result that should not have come as a surprise. For she had only reached a world-level ranking of 66 at the start of the week following her judicious decision to compete in the WTT Contender in Corpus Christi. Meanwhile, Cheng was an Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo (albeit in mixed doubles) and a former top 10 in singles, who later won the title in Goa.

No Indian women's singles player has ever ranked higher in a WTT Star candidate event than Sreeja, who defeated two higher-ranked players in her run to the world champion quarter-finals. 30, Hana Goda of Egypt, in the round of 32, and number 3 in the world. 33, Hi Kem Doo from Hong Kong, in the front quarters.

READ ALSO | Shaking the stereotypes: Hugo Calderano, Brazil's vegetarian table tennis phenomenon

Given her recent form, especially her success in Goa, Sreeja's days as an underdog may end soon. Just a week after her impressive performance in Goa, she climbed to a career-high 51st in the global rankings.

However, she wasn't the only Indian women's singles player to get a rise in the rankings. Manika Batra, India's No. 1 women's singles table tennis player, also rose two places to 36th after progressing to the pre-quarters in Goa, where she defeated the world No. 1. 53, Suh Hyo-won from South Korea, on the way.

Archana Kamath also rose 22 places to 112th in the world rankings after beating world number 1. 52 Jieni Shao and world No. 62 Maria Xiao to reach the last 16.

While India has posted strong results at the WTT Contender before Batra reached the last 16 in Goa last year, for example, its performance in the 2024 edition is unprecedented. It is a sign of the strength of Indian table tennis at the moment, Batra said, after reaching the pre-quarters.

Indeed, the performances of the Indian women outshined those of the Indian men, only one of whom, Snehit Suravajjula, won a main draw match, beating a compatriot in the round of 64.

While there is something to be said about the tournament having a smaller field compared to the 2023 edition (neither China nor Japan sent teams as they focused on Olympic preparation), there is no denying that India pulled off a surprising series of upsets in the women's singles. at least.

Cornerstone: With the all-important World Team Championships just around the corner, India will be hoping that the ever-reliable Manika Batra will instill a renewed sense of belief in the rest of the team. | Photo credit: PTI

These results are important in more than one respect. It is also a major boost for Indian table tennis ahead of the all-important World Table Tennis Team Championships, the penultimate chance to secure a spot for the women's team at the Olympics, with the last place given to the highest ranked players. ranked team. It is a feat yet to be accomplished in Indian table tennis history.

For this to happen, India needs to finish in the top eight of the World Championships. India has come close in the past. In the 2020 Olympic team qualifiers, the Indian women's team was just one win away from booking their tickets for Tokyo. Unfortunately, Manika Batra was upset by Daniela Dodean Monteiro as India lost 3-2 in the round of 16.

As Batra reprises her role as the team's talisman heading to Busan, she will be joined by the likes of Archana, Sreeja, Ayhika and Diya Chitale, who will be full of confidence this time.

The results in Peddem would have been a particular boost for Archana, who had had a torrid few seasons worsened by a dispute with the national federation. She has since found a new sense of strength after shifting her training base from Bangalore to Noida in recent months.

People like Sreeja will back themselves to become even better. In her quarterfinal match against Cheng, the 25-year-old showed off a new technique she has been working on. It is a technique that involves the player. turn the table tennis bat in their hand to switch the rubber opposite the ball. But it's not something new. Batra first used it to great effect en route to her gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Both Manika and Sreeja use smooth, spidery rubber on one side and long-pimpled rubber on the other. Normally this means that the side with the long pimples (conventionally the backhand side for the Indians) is used to dampen spin, while the smooth side (forehand side) provides it. When she doesn't play, Sreeja can become very predictable.

If I play only with the pimple side instead of changing the pace of the ball (by turning the playing side of the bat), it is not easy for me to beat the top players, she says, explaining that it necessary to use the technology. But when she turns, it means she can now play with long pips and smooth rubbers from both the forehand and backhand. This, while tricky to pull off, will keep her opponents off balance as they try to adapt to different types of balls coming from both sides.

While Manika is adept at the technique, Sreeja is still perfecting the skill. But as her match against Cheng showed, she is steadily gaining confidence. I've been practicing this for a while, but I haven't had much confidence when I tried it in a match. This time I used it a lot against Cheng. I know I missed a lot because I was trying something new; I've never done it as often as today. But I'm glad I had the courage to do it, she said.

It is not just her tinkering that may cause some doubt among opponents in Busan. My forehand attack has improved a lot. It has become very powerful. I also go very fast. So that is also positive, she says. With the all-important World Team Championships just around the corner, India will be hoping that an ever-reliable Batra will instill a renewed sense of belief in the rest of the team. The results in Goa have gone far in that direction. It allows the team to focus on all their efforts for that tournament, rather than having to think about the singles qualifying tournament they may have to play if they fail to make the cut as a team.

The increase in our rankings will improve our placement not only for the World Team Championships, but also for the singles qualifier afterwards (in May). It also gives us the chance to advance (in the last shot before qualifying) based on the ranking.

This means we no longer have to play WTT tournaments. Of course we have to play the World Cup and the singles qualifiers, but apart from that we can now fully concentrate on our training, says Sreeja.