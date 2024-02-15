Harpeth Hall built an all-girls hockey team based on the dream of four girls

Thirteen girls dressed in green gathered around Jenny Halpern Moore on a recent Tuesday evening at the Bellevue Ford Ice Center.

The coach of Tennessee's only girls high school hockey team, a team in its second season as a varsity program, ignored the scoreboard behind her that was in red numbers: 5 for the home team from Brentwood Academy and 0 for the visitors from Harpeth Hall.

That wasn't Harpeth Hall's only clean sheet on the scoreboard after two periods.

Another appeared among the team's shots on goal.

“No goals this period,” Chloe Graham shouted to her teammates for the third. “We're going to shoot.”

Her words were met with cheers of hope and nods of approval.

“Does everyone know what a forecheck is?” Halpern Moore asked.

More nods of approval.

The Harpeth Hall Polar Bears lost 6-0 that evening to a mixed team from Brentwood Academy.

They were defeated 45-1.

The goal that night was the shot on goal that ultimately came too late in the third period for a program that started in December 2021, thanks to four girls with a big idea. It was a goal for a program at an all-girls school that plays mostly boys' teams. From a team that had two wins last season, both against girls' teams made up of non-high school students.

The 2023-24 season, which ended just over a week ago, was the team's second season as part of the school's athletics program and its second in the Nashville Predators JV League, a non-controlling league.

“It gets better every time,” said Alexine Stewart. “If you watched a game when we first started the program, we were really bad. No offense, but we were just that bad.”

'We're going crazy'

Stewart didn't know how to skate at the time. She didn't know how to stop.

“I used to slam people into the boards to get them to stop,” she said after receiving a cross-check penalty that night.

Now she can't stop playing.

“Even though we lose every match, the goal difference is getting smaller and smaller,” she said. “It won't be zero to thirty like it was in the beginning.”

Sophie Sellers was the team's manager last season before becoming a player this season.

“I knew how to skate, but I forgot how to stop,” she said. “I had to relearn a lot.”

The Polar Bears did not win a game this season, but did score four goals in one game.

“The post-goal celebrations by our team are pretty amazing,” Halpern Moore said. “You're at one out of twelve, but we're going crazy.”

“Why doesn't Harpeth Hall have a hockey team?”

Although hockey was foreign to most of the girls on the team, a few had some idea of ​​the sport.

Halpern Moore grew up playing.

Her brother, Jeff Halpern, played in 976 regular-season games for seven teams during his 14-year NHL career and has won two Stanley Cups as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Halpern Moore's daughter, Grace, is one of four girls who turned a daydream at Centennial Sportsplex into a real high school girls hockey team a few years ago.

Another of the founders, Davern Cigarran, her father Chris is part of the Predators' ownership group. Her grandfather, Tom, is a former president of the Predators.

Chloe Graham and Kate Lenderman were also at Centennial on November 9, 2021 with Grace and Davern, where they watched their brothers play.

As they passed by, one of the girls wondered out loud: Why doesn't Harpeth Hall have a team?

“She was joking, but I looked at her and it really hit me,” Davern said. “Why doesn't Harpeth Hall have a team?”

“We didn't expect much to come of it,” Lenderman said. “That's when we really asked the question, 'Why not us?'”

Davern mentioned the idea to her father. The girls found their “Super Woman” coach in Halpern Moore. They drew up a five-year plan. Made a budget. Harpeth Hall athletic department head Kylene Lee impressed enough to get the green light.

A few months later, Harpeth Hall played in the Predators high school league.

They lost their first game, against a team of fifth through eighth graders, 8-0, or maybe worse.

The team celebrated by jumping over the boards and tackling their goalkeeper.

“You would think we just won the state championship,” Davern said. “We won the biggest hockey game of our lives.”

The team called Bridgestone Arena their home during their sophomore season. Nowadays they play most often at Ford Ice Centers.

'No one had equipment'

The Polar Bears played dodgeball and “soccer hockey” on the ice during their first practice at The Hockey Lab in Franklin.

About 25 girls showed up.

“No one had any equipment,” said Halpern Moore, an orthopedic surgeon at Vanderbilt even though she is not a hockey coach.

So the four girls and their families turned the Play it Again Sports stores in Brentwood and Bellevue into their personal suppliers, paying for the equipment out of their own pockets.

The girls wore bike helmets, skateboard elbow pads and hand-me-downs during the second practice, while most held onto the boards for dear life because they didn't know how to skate.

“We were like, 'Anything you can find, we're going to strap it around you, we're going to go out and learn to skate,'” Davern said.

Soon, some teams, including the Predators, donated equipment. The girls dug through the lost and found at Ford Ice. They held two full practices and repeatedly rehearsed their ideas on Zoom before taking their plan to higher-ups at Harpeth Hall.

'Nobody knew anything about hockey'

There was another problem.

“Nobody knew anything about hockey,” Halpern Moore said.

Well, almost no one.

Graham's father Don Graham was the chief COVID-19 compliance officer for the NHL's Eastern Conference bubble in 2020 and is an assistant coach for Harpeth Hall.

Davern was the only girl on her hockey team when she was 8 years old.

“One of my teammates came up to me and said, 'Are you a girl?' she recalled. “I said yes.”

“He said, 'Well, girls don't play hockey.' And I believed him.”

She didn't see any other girls playing.

“I thought, 'Oh, he's right.' So I stopped,” she said.

Teamwork makes the team work

Batva Coleman, Mae Bacurin, Graham and Evie Moore sat in a row on the visitors' bench, their last names stitched in white on the back of those green jerseys, their concentration on the action in front of them.

The rhythm of their sticks hitting the boards after every good play served as the soundtrack.

Halpern Moore, wearing a dark green Harpeth Hall hoodie, stood next to them, his feet planted on the same bench. She shouted instructions and encouragement.

A few feet away lay Don Graham.

“We need a defender,” he barked.

Stewart readied for a shift change, with her right leg dangling over the boards and her left leg ready to follow.

In this team, teamwork makes the team work.

On and off the ice.

The days of bicycle helmet and skateboard elbow pads are over. The plan works.

“It was in our mission that we would be a team focused on giving back to the community,” Lenderman said. “We owed it to them. We continue to owe it to them.”

For example, the team hosted an event in collaboration with Play Like a Girl called “She Shoots, She Scores.” About 68 girls were present for instructions on how to handle the stick and to learn the basics of the game.

Some could even be future Harpeth Hall polar bears. Either way, the players at Harpeth Hall hope to grow hockey in Middle Tennessee.

“When I was a kid, my favorite movie was 'The Mighty Ducks,'” Lenderman said. “They started from nothing, and I always thought that was so cool.”