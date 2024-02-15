Sports
(7/6) K-State drops Double OT Heartbreaker on Valentine's Day
AMES, Iowa (7/6) K-State rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and then sent the game to a second overtime with a buzzer beater from Ayoka Leebut Iowa State ended the upset with a 96-93 double-overtime win Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.
K-State had five players reach double figures on Wednesday and was led by the return of All-American center Ayoka Lee with 20 points, seven blocks and six rebounds.
Junior Guard and All-American candidate Serena Sundell recorded 20 points, seven assists and three rebounds. This was Sundell's eleventh straight game in double figures.
Junior guard Brylee Glenn with a game-high 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Senior guard Gabby Gregory scored 13 points, five rebounds and three assists as a redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez came off the bench with 10 points and six rebounds.
Iowa State was led by freshman pair Audi Crooks and Addy Brown with 20 points each.
HOW IT HAPPENED
– Iowa State (14-9, 7-5) would hold a 39-26 halftime lead, while K-State (21-4, 10-3 Big 12) shot 4-of-19 (.211) from the field shot in the second stanza.
– The Wildcats stormed out of the locker room at halftime and pulled within three, 46-43, with a 17-7 run capped by a Jaelyn Glenn three-pointer with 5:37 left to force an Iowa State timeout. The Wildcats would win the third frame, 24–15.
– K-State took its first lead since the start of the first quarter when Sanchez connected on her second 3-pointer of the game with 6:46 to play in the fourth quarter, 59-58. After a Cyclone three-pointer, Sundell answered with her first three-pointer of the night to push the Wildcats back in front, 62-61, with 6:03 left in the frame.
– A pair of Sundell layups with less than three minutes to play put the Wildcats ahead by three points, 70-67 with 1:59 left in the fourth. The Cyclones would tie the game with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter on two free throws from Brown. A last-second attempt by K-State couldn't find the basket and the teams entered the first overtime tied at 72.
– In the first overtime, K-State had a 78-76 lead with 1:25 left on a hook shot by Lee. Iowa State got four free throws on its next two possessions, taking an 80-78 lead with eight seconds left.
With one second left, Lee got the ball passed from Sundell and her baseline hook shot from 10 feet found nothing but net, sending the game into a second overtime.
– Sundell gave K-State an 87-86 lead with 1:23 left in the second extra session, but the Cyclones were again sent to the line for four tries on their next two possessions to take a 90-87 lead. K-State extended the game with layups, but failed to knock down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to a third overtime.
– K-State shot 43.6 percent (34 of 78) from the field, including 33.3 percent (8 of 24) from three-point range. The Wildcats shot 85.0 percent (17 of 20) from the foul line.
– Iowa State scored 41.8 percent (28 of 67), but was held below 40 percent in the second half and the two overtimes. The Cyclones finished the night shooting 86.1 percent (31 of 36) from the charity stripe.
QUICK FACTS
– K-State leads the series, 54-48. The Wildcats are 18-28 in games played in Ames against the Cyclones. Head coach Jeff Mittie is 8-18 in his career against Iowa State.
-The Wildcats are 229-240 (.488) in Big 12 games.
– Head coach Jeff Mittie owns a career record of 639-366 (.636) in 32 seasons as a head coach and is 185-131 (.585) during his 10 seasons at K-State.
– K-State owns a record of 243-91 (.728) as an AP-ranked team. K-State is 14-5 (.737) all-time, ranking seventh in the nation.
-The Wildcats are 3-6 all-time in double overtime.
TEAM NOTES
– K-State's starting five consisted of guards: Jaelyn Glenn, Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn, Gabby Gregory and center Ayoka Lee. This was the 19th time this season that this starting five was used. This was the 106th career start for Lee, the 103rd career collegiate start and the 57th start at K-State for Gregory, the 94th career start for Sundell, the 90th career start for Jaelyn Glenn and the 84th career start for Brylee Glenn.
-The Wildcats gained a 40-34 advantage in points in the paint. This was K-State's 19th game with 30 or more points in the paint.
PLAYER NOTES
– Lee recorded her 97th career game with 10 or more points and her 46th career game with 20 or more points. Lee has scored in every match of her career (106 matches). Lee's career total stands at 2,037, ranking fourth in school history.
– Lee had six rebounds on Wednesday. Lee's career total for rebounds is 1,040, second in school history. She needs 48 rebounds to pass Kendra Wecker (2001-05; 1,087) for the school record for career rebounds. This was Lee's 97th career game with five or more rebounds.
– Lee improved her career blocked shot total to 290, breaking her school record for career blocked shots. This was Lee's 77th career game with two or more blocked shots, her 29th career game with four or more blocks and her sixth career game and second this season with seven or more blocks. Lee ranks eighth all-time in Big 12 history for career blocked shots.
– Sundell recorded her 63rd career game with 10 or more points, including her 18th this season. This was her 15th career game with 20 or more points. Sundell owns 1,152 career points and is tied with Marsha Poppe (1973-77; 1,152) for 30th on K-State's career scoring list.
– Sundell's seven assists improved her career total to 494. This was her 59th career game and 17th this season with five or more assists.
– Gregory recorded her 80th career game, her 39th at K-State and her 10th this season with 10 or more points.
– Brylee Glenn scored her 33rd career game and her sixth this season with 10 or more points.
– Sanchez reached double figures for the seventh time in her career and the sixth time this season.
– Sanchez made two three-pointers, a new career high. This was her fifth career game with two or more long-range connections.
– Sanchez had six rebounds on Wednesday. This was her 12th career game with five or more rebounds.
NEXT ONE
K-State begins Saturday with a two-game homestand, while the Wildcats host UCF on Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday is K-State's annual pink game, with the first 3,000 fans receiving a free K-State women's basketball pink T-shirt .
Saturday's game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network, including flagship stations Sunny 102.5 FM and 1350 KMAN, online at kstatesports.com, or on the K-State Sports app . The game can also be heard on SiriusXM channels 138 or 199 and on the SiriusXM app.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2024/2/14/womens-basketball-7-6-k-state-drops-double-ot-heartbreaker-on-valentines-day.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7 Bollywood Movie Characters for a Perfect Valentine's Day
- (7/6) K-State drops Double OT Heartbreaker on Valentine's Day
- H&M HOME in collaboration with RABANNE
- Two Chinese fishermen die after sea chase with coast guard
- Bollywood | Amy Jackson talks about her return to Bollywood with Crakk
- Nine key hurdles, accelerators and technology enablers in education to 2024 — THE Journal
- Landslide hits gold mine in Turkey
- Imran Khan's PTI suffers blow as 3 independent provincial assembly members join opponents in Punjab
- Jon Stewart's rhetoric could be a 'disaster for democracy': Mary Trump
- Bollywood and KGF rumors are not true
- Isle of Wight team Ryde C regain top spot in Division 1
- Jennifer Lopez finally reveals which “old movie” her Las Vegas wedding dress was from