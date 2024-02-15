(7/6) K-State drops Double OT Heartbreaker on Valentine's Day

Next game: UCF 2/17/2024 | 16.00 hours Big 12 Now on ESPN+ K-State Sports Network February 17 (Sat) / 4pm UCF History

AMES, Iowa (7/6) K-State rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and then sent the game to a second overtime with a buzzer beater from Ayoka Lee but Iowa State ended the upset with a 96-93 double-overtime win Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.

K-State had five players reach double figures on Wednesday and was led by the return of All-American center Ayoka Lee with 20 points, seven blocks and six rebounds.

Junior Guard and All-American candidate Serena Sundell recorded 20 points, seven assists and three rebounds. This was Sundell's eleventh straight game in double figures.

Junior guard Brylee Glenn with a game-high 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard Gabby Gregory scored 13 points, five rebounds and three assists as a redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez came off the bench with 10 points and six rebounds.

Iowa State was led by freshman pair Audi Crooks and Addy Brown with 20 points each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Iowa State (14-9, 7-5) would hold a 39-26 halftime lead, while K-State (21-4, 10-3 Big 12) shot 4-of-19 (.211) from the field shot in the second stanza.

– The Wildcats stormed out of the locker room at halftime and pulled within three, 46-43, with a 17-7 run capped by a Jaelyn Glenn three-pointer with 5:37 left to force an Iowa State timeout. The Wildcats would win the third frame, 24–15.

– K-State took its first lead since the start of the first quarter when Sanchez connected on her second 3-pointer of the game with 6:46 to play in the fourth quarter, 59-58. After a Cyclone three-pointer, Sundell answered with her first three-pointer of the night to push the Wildcats back in front, 62-61, with 6:03 left in the frame.

– A pair of Sundell layups with less than three minutes to play put the Wildcats ahead by three points, 70-67 with 1:59 left in the fourth. The Cyclones would tie the game with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter on two free throws from Brown. A last-second attempt by K-State couldn't find the basket and the teams entered the first overtime tied at 72.

– In the first overtime, K-State had a 78-76 lead with 1:25 left on a hook shot by Lee. Iowa State got four free throws on its next two possessions, taking an 80-78 lead with eight seconds left.

With one second left, Lee got the ball passed from Sundell and her baseline hook shot from 10 feet found nothing but net, sending the game into a second overtime.

– Sundell gave K-State an 87-86 lead with 1:23 left in the second extra session, but the Cyclones were again sent to the line for four tries on their next two possessions to take a 90-87 lead. K-State extended the game with layups, but failed to knock down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to a third overtime.

– K-State shot 43.6 percent (34 of 78) from the field, including 33.3 percent (8 of 24) from three-point range. The Wildcats shot 85.0 percent (17 of 20) from the foul line.

– Iowa State scored 41.8 percent (28 of 67), but was held below 40 percent in the second half and the two overtimes. The Cyclones finished the night shooting 86.1 percent (31 of 36) from the charity stripe.

QUICK FACTS

– K-State leads the series, 54-48. The Wildcats are 18-28 in games played in Ames against the Cyclones. Head coach Jeff Mittie is 8-18 in his career against Iowa State.

-The Wildcats are 229-240 (.488) in Big 12 games.

– Head coach Jeff Mittie owns a career record of 639-366 (.636) in 32 seasons as a head coach and is 185-131 (.585) during his 10 seasons at K-State.

– K-State owns a record of 243-91 (.728) as an AP-ranked team. K-State is 14-5 (.737) all-time, ranking seventh in the nation.

-The Wildcats are 3-6 all-time in double overtime.

TEAM NOTES

– K-State's starting five consisted of guards: Jaelyn Glenn , Serena Sundell , Brylee Glenn , Gabby Gregory and center Ayoka Lee . This was the 19th time this season that this starting five was used. This was the 106th career start for Lee, the 103rd career collegiate start and the 57th start at K-State for Gregory, the 94th career start for Sundell, the 90th career start for Jaelyn Glenn and the 84th career start for Brylee Glenn .

-The Wildcats gained a 40-34 advantage in points in the paint. This was K-State's 19th game with 30 or more points in the paint.

PLAYER NOTES

– Lee recorded her 97th career game with 10 or more points and her 46th career game with 20 or more points. Lee has scored in every match of her career (106 matches). Lee's career total stands at 2,037, ranking fourth in school history.

– Lee had six rebounds on Wednesday. Lee's career total for rebounds is 1,040, second in school history. She needs 48 rebounds to pass Kendra Wecker (2001-05; 1,087) for the school record for career rebounds. This was Lee's 97th career game with five or more rebounds.

– Lee improved her career blocked shot total to 290, breaking her school record for career blocked shots. This was Lee's 77th career game with two or more blocked shots, her 29th career game with four or more blocks and her sixth career game and second this season with seven or more blocks. Lee ranks eighth all-time in Big 12 history for career blocked shots.

– Sundell recorded her 63rd career game with 10 or more points, including her 18th this season. This was her 15th career game with 20 or more points. Sundell owns 1,152 career points and is tied with Marsha Poppe (1973-77; 1,152) for 30th on K-State's career scoring list.

– Sundell's seven assists improved her career total to 494. This was her 59th career game and 17th this season with five or more assists.

– Gregory recorded her 80th career game, her 39th at K-State and her 10th this season with 10 or more points.

– Brylee Glenn scored her 33rd career game and her sixth this season with 10 or more points.

– Sanchez reached double figures for the seventh time in her career and the sixth time this season.

– Sanchez made two three-pointers, a new career high. This was her fifth career game with two or more long-range connections.

– Sanchez had six rebounds on Wednesday. This was her 12th career game with five or more rebounds.

NEXT ONE

K-State begins Saturday with a two-game homestand, while the Wildcats host UCF on Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday is K-State's annual pink game, with the first 3,000 fans receiving a free K-State women's basketball pink T-shirt .

Saturday's game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network, including flagship stations Sunny 102.5 FM and 1350 KMAN, online at kstatesports.com, or on the K-State Sports app . The game can also be heard on SiriusXM channels 138 or 199 and on the SiriusXM app.