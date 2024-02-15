Cougs fall second in a row in five-game road trip – The Daily Evergreen





The WSU Cougars (4-1) are coming off their first loss of 2024 against an impressive Baylor team. This loss came in the middle of a five-game road trip where WSU has now won two of three games. Looking to bounce back, the Cougs traveled to Portland, Oregon, where they will end their road trip against the University of Portland and Portland State. The Cougs started their weekend against the Portland Pilots (3-2), who are off to a decent start in 2024. The game started with a double play, with the Pilots getting off to a fast start. Yura Nakagawa and Fifa Kumhom put the Cougs up 1-0 with a 6-3 win against Aleksandra Dimitrijevic and Rimona Rouf. WSU wouldn't hold their lead for long as Eva Alvarez Sande and Elyse Tse dropped their matches to Sally Pethybridge and Iva Zelic, tying the round at 1-1 with one final match to go. With each team needing the final point to win the doubles match, Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov faced Portland's Alaia Rubio Perez and Meagan Pearson. In a back and forth match, Portland would ultimately win 6-4, giving the Pilots the opening doubles point. Entering singles down by a point, the Cougs needed to get going, but it would take a second to do so. The first match to close put Portland ahead 2-0 as Nakagawa lost 6-0, 6-3 to Pethybridge. WSU started to turn things around after this loss as Kumhom recorded a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Perez. After this, Tse achieved another victory in the singles, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Rouf, making the total score 2-2. Tse is now 6-0 in singles for the Cougs in 2024 with this win. After Tse's win, Alvarez Sande played another back-and-forth singles match. After winning the first set 6-2, Portland's Zelic came back with a 7-6 victory that could have gone either way. This win could be the boost Zelic needed as she won the tiebreak 7-5, handing Alvarez Sande her second straight singles defeat and giving Portland a 3-2 lead. With two games to go, WSU tied the score again thanks to Abouelsaad. After losing her first set 6-1 to Dimitrijevic, Abouelsaad came back with a 6-3 win of her own. She won the tiebreaker 6-2, giving the Cougs life and tying the score at 3-3 with one final match to go. The final match of the day was between Portland's Nadine Arbaizar Martinez and WSU's Markov. In a set where Markov raced to an early 4-0 lead, Martinez would return to 7-6 in the same set. Riding the confidence of an impressive comeback, Martinez won the next set 6-4, giving Portland the 4-3 win over the Cougs. With this loss, the Cougs have dropped back-to-back road games, leaving them at 4-2 on the year. The Cougs still showed they are all in as they battled until the last serve. They will look to end their road trip on a positive note with one final game against Portland State in Beaverton, Oregon.

