Minnesota woman accused of sexually assaulting Colorado youth hockey players

DENVER (KDVR) – A Minnesota woman is accused of having illegal sexual contact with three teenage Colorado hockey players at a hotel during a team outing in January.

Investigators say the 15- and 16-year-old victims met the woman in a hot tub one evening and she eventually asked to go back to their hotel room where she allegedly assaulted two of the boys.

Police say Allison Schardin, 38, of Blaine, Minnesota, admitted to having sexual contact with three young boys at a Minnesota hotel between January 14 and 15. Schardin was arrested on February 1 and is charged with two counts of sexual conduct.

Schardin speaks to the police about teenagers

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Minnesota's 2nd District Court, Schardin told police she was at the hotel for a “stay-cation” with her husband and two children.

She told police that on Jan. 13 she had a “casual conversation” with boys who were “around 15 or 16” while they were in the hot tub. The boys were members of a Colorado 16U hockey team.

She said she returned to the pool on Jan. 14 to get some space from her husband because they weren't getting along. While they were at the pool, Schardin claimed the boys took a photo with her, asked about her social media contacts and exchanged information.

Schardin told police the boys invited her to their room, and she agreed to leave her husband. The boys contradicted this and told police that Schardin asked if she could go to their room, and two of the three were against it.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Schardin told police that while she was in the hotel room with three juveniles, she kissed some boys. She claimed they asked her to take off her clothes, but she initially said no.

She allegedly asked for “privacy” with one of the boys and after they were alone, she began pressuring him for more sexual contact and eventually sex.

The teen told police that Schardin left after telling her he had to go to bed because he had a game the next day and didn't want to have sex.

Schardin also allegedly admitted to police that she was in bed with one of the boys and had had sexual contact. She said: 'I think things just started to move forward and I think I thought about it for a moment and then I thought, yeah, no, that's not… and I think it was pretty clear at that point that (the boy) felt quite uncomfortable.”

Much of this information was reflected in statements the teenage hockey players made to police.

The teens said that during their conversation, Schardin asked each of them how old they were and they told her their correct age, the document states, and she told them she was 38 and allegedly said they were “young enough to to be her children'.

Schardin continues contact with team members

The next day, Schardin allegedly sent the teenage victims a text message asking where their game took place. The teens said they didn't want her at the match, so they told her they already lost. Shortly afterwards, Schardin allegedly walked in.

The teen who was pressured for sex said that at that point they started to get nervous and that he started “shaking on the couch” because Schardin was following them, which “was really creepy.”

After the team returned to Colorado, Schardin allegedly texted the teen she was pressuring for sex and said she would do anything to make sure he didn't report the incident to police.

The teen said he would not report the matter and then blocked her number.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Schardin also texted one of the other boys who was in the hotel room on Jan. 16, asking how the boy she allegedly pressured for sex was doing.