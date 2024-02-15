Klinsmann's fate as coach hangs in the balance at the South Korean FA meeting





Seoul (AFP) Jurgen Klinsmann's fate as coach was top of the agenda when South Korean football bosses met on Thursday, a day after revelations of an Asian Cup blowout between players that left Son Heung-min with an injured finger.

The behind-closed-doors meeting of the Korea Football Association, which was scheduled to take place regardless of how the team fared at the Asian Cup, has taken on added significance. Yonhap news agency reported, citing anonymous sources, that the KFA would consider a temporary appointment for next month's World Cup qualifier against Thailand if Klinsmann were fired. The KFA was scheduled to hold a press conference later Thursday and a few protesters gathered outside the KFA headquarters in Seoul demanding Klinsmann's removal. The former German striker, who was appointed in February last year, has retained his job after a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. Klinsmann, who has never won over South Korean fans or media, had promised to deliver the country's first Asian title in 64 years. Despite intense pressure, he has refused to resign. Additionally, details have now emerged about a brawl that took place the night before last week's match. Protesters gesture and shout slogans outside the Korea Football Association Anthony WALLACE / AFP Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in apologized on Wednesday after Yonhap said the 22-year-old had tried to punch skipper and Tottenham star Son. Lee's representatives have denied there was a punch. The row was reportedly caused by younger players – including Lee – rushing through their dinner so they could leave early and play table tennis. This angered some of the older players, including Son, who wanted to maintain the long-standing tradition of the pre-match dinner being a team bonding experience, which is said to be the trigger for the brawl. Lee and Son both played in the Jordan defeat, the latter with two fingers tied together. He had the same bandage on his fingers when he came on as a substitute in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend. Blame game The incident has fueled calls for Klinsmann's dismissal, with some saying it was further evidence of his weak management. The fact that the players fought on the eve of such a crucial match is “more shocking than the elimination in the semi-finals”, wrote sports channel OSEN. “The 2024 Asian Cup will go down in history as the worst tournament, marked by the incompetence of a smiling Klinsmann and a divided national team,” OSEN said. The incident highlighted a generational and cultural shift in the South Korean team, Song Gi-seong, a sports journalist at broadcaster MBC, told AFP. It's partly due to a “cultural divide between Son, who went to Europe after graduating high school, and Lee, who went to Spain to train at the age of nine,” he said. The fact that the failure was leaked and then quickly confirmed by the KFA may indicate that the KFA was trying to shift the blame for the Asian Cup exit from the coaching staff to the players. “Under normal circumstances, KFA usually denies this or makes no comment, but on this subject they were unusually quick to confirm it,” Song said. 2024 AFP

